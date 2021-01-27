 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Report calls for powerful new federal body to regulate social media

Bill Curry
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019,

Jenny Kane/The Associated Press

A federally funded panel is recommending the creation of a powerful new government regulator to oversee social media companies such as Facebook and Google and to require them to have strong content-moderation practices and to comply with a new legal duty to act responsibly.

The report by the Public Policy Forum (PPF)’s Canadian Commission on Democratic Expression, to be released on Wednesday, also calls for the creation of a federal “e-tribunal” to hear complaints about specific social media posts.

The federal Liberal government plans to introduce legislation early this year to regulate social media companies, with a focus on online hate and harassment. The report’s recommendations are aimed at influencing that legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s become pretty clear over the last few years that the major platform companies’ business models are causing democratic harms,” Jameel Jaffer, executive director of Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said in an interview. Mr. Jaffer is one of seven commissioners who worked on the report. He grew up in Canada and his career has focused on civil liberties and freedom of speech in Canada and the United States. Mr. Jaffer said the companies’ algorithms, which automatically determine which social media posts get priority, can highlight “sensational and extreme” views.

“I think it’s also become evident that self regulation isn’t sufficient here because the companies’ incentives aren’t aligned with the public’s,” he said, adding that a new regulatory framework that better aligns the companies’ incentives with the public interest is needed. “What that framework should look like is a really difficult question, because inevitably, it will require us to make difficult trade-offs between multiple important values.”

The challenge is underscored by the fact that Mr. Jaffer attached a statement to the report that said he could not fully endorse the panel’s call for a duty-to-act-responsibly law and the proposed e-tribunal process.

While the commissioners say the era of self-regulation by internet giants must end, the report cautions against the kind of “reactive takedown laws” that European Union nations such as Germany have adopted that require companies to remove objectionable content in as little as 24 hours or face heavy fines. The report suggests a new Canadian regulator have quick takedown power, however, for matters involving a credible and imminent threat to safety.

The report recommends the regulator focus on ensuring social media companies have strong and transparent policies for moderating content. It says companies should be required to disclose details such as how algorithms are used to detect problematic content, the number and location of human content moderators and their guidelines for Canada. Other proposed transparency measures would be a requirement that bots – computer-generated social media accounts that can appear to be run by a human – be registered and labelled.

“Citizens should know when they are engaging with an agent, bot or other form of [artificial intelligence] impersonating a human,” the report states.

The report says, that to be effective, the regulator must have the power to impose penalties such as massive fines and possible jail time for executives.

Story continues below advertisement

The commission’s work was led by Public Policy Forum president and chief executive officer Edward Greenspon, a former editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail.

The study also relied on a Citizens’ Assembly on Democratic Expression, a gathering of 42 randomly selected Canadians who reviewed the topic of social media regulation and issued recommendations.

The PPF said its work was funded in part by a $625,000 contribution from Canadian Heritage through its Digital Citizens Initiative.

The commissioners’ report says the focus should be on regulating how social media companies enforce their own content rules and how they deal with complaints about content that is already illegal, such as hate speech. It argues against banning additional types of speech through the Criminal Code.

“We have clearly emerged in the regulatory camp, but with a bias toward regulating the system rather than the content. Given the nature and rapid evolution of the medium, an attempt to tick off an exhaustive list of harms, deal with them individually and move on would be fanciful, partial and temporary,” the report states.

The proposed e-tribunal does open the door to government regulation of specific posts. The report said it could be modelled on the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal, an online body that resolves issues such as small claims and motor vehicle matters.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Jaffer said the panel did not define the precise role of the e-tribunal, and left many questions unanswered. In his statement, he said he is not convinced a tribunal is preferable to requiring large platforms, at their own expense, to have an efficient and transparent review and appeals process for specific posts.

He wrote that before he could endorse an e-tribunal, he would want to know more about its mandate, and what relationship it would have to the processes some platforms already use. Mr. Jaffer also cited lack of detail as the reason he could not support the call for a legislated duty to act responsibly.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies