Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister, attends a news conference in Ottawa on Nov. 24, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting with private sector economists Friday afternoon ahead of a promised fall fiscal update, while a new report from her department shows the federal deficit stood at $68.6-billion at the halfway point of the current fiscal year.

Ms. Freeland told reporters earlier this week that the Liberal government is planning to release “some form of fiscal update this fall.” Federal deficit projections have not been formally updated by the government since the Minister released a budget in April.

Finance Canada’s monthly fiscal monitor report, which tracks federal spending and revenue trends, said the $68.6-billion deficit from April to September compares to a deficit of $198.1-billion during those same six months one year earlier as Canada dealt with the initial waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first half trends suggest Ottawa’s deficit for the current 2021-22 fiscal year is roughly in line with the estimate in Ms. Freeland’s April budget, which said the deficit for the full year would be $154.7-billion, down from a projected $354.2-billion the previous year. The monthly deficit figures provide a general sense of trends, but the monthly deficit for March, the last month of the fiscal year, tends to be higher than average.

Friday’s report said there was a budgetary deficit of $11.4-billion in September 2021, compared to a deficit of $27.6-billion in September 2020.

Unlike a fiscal update, the monthly fiscal monitor reports do not attempt to estimate deficit projections for the year as a whole.

Some private sector economists have said the government’s deficit forecast in the April budget likely remains a reliable guide as to the status of the federal books. Scotiabank economist Rebekah Young said in a recent note that stronger-than-projected revenue from economic growth has more than outpaced the new spending announced since April.

