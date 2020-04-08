Return to work will be graduated and likely months off, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that any effort to return Canadians to work in the future will be in a “measured, graduated way” that allows for an expansion of economic activity without provoking further outbreaks.

He cautioned that it would be a “few months, probably” before Canada is in a position to consider relaxing protective measures in place that have most Canadians staying at home and many businesses shuttered or working at partial capacity.

And the Prime Minister emphasized current social-distancing and remain-at-home measures will need to remain in place for “many more weeks” for Canada to fight COVID-19.

“At some point … when we are easing some of the measures, we will have to be continue to be very vigilant about our own behavior in returning to work to ensure we won’t be facing a new epidemic or even worse,” he told reporters.

Mr. Trudeau said the Canadian government is looking “very carefully about how we can move onto the next phase” of dealing with COVID-19.”

He said Ottawa is studying how other countries are planing the “steps needed to think about easing those social distancing rules, to start [their] economies rolling again.”

When Canada moves to the next stage of fighting the virus, the Prime Minister said, it will be characterized by high vigilance and will not represent a return to normal: “There is no question that once we start to get to the other side of this spike and are able to talk about easing-off social distancing, there will be a need for continual surveillance, continual attentiveness on testing, on contact-tracing, on protecting our most vulnerable that means even as things are able to start getting back to normal, they won’t be back to normal.”

He strongly emphasized now is not the time for Canadians to stop practicing social distancing, saying these measures are crucial to fighting COVID-19. “It is very obvious we need to be very, very careful that all the work we’ve done over the past week and in the coming weeks at staying home, at following the instructions of our public health officials, doesn’t become for naught.”

Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa and the provinces are also going to be very concerned about later waves of infection as they figure out when it’s safe to relax any measures.

“It’s going to be very, very important to do it in a measured, graduated way that allows for economic activity to begin while preventing severe spikes in COVID transmission,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Canada has time to study how other countries are doing in terms of trying to return workforces to work.

“The current measures will be in place for many more weeks and so we have time to get that right and to look what other countries ... do that is successful or less [successful].”

Mr. Trudeau said the Canadian government will be talking about disease modelling “in the coming days.”

