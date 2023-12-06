Some Canadian activists who frequently criticize the Chinese government say they do not feel comfortable testifying at an upcoming public inquiry into foreign interference where two politicians accused of close ties to China have been granted full standing and the ability to cross examine witnesses.

Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, the commissioner who heads the inquiry, announced this week that former Ontario trade minister Michael Chan and Independent MP Han Dong would both be granted full standing in the first phase of the hearings, examining foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections. This means they will have the power to cross-examine witnesses and gain access to all evidence collected including whatever is presented to the inquiry outside of hearings.

Gloria Fung, president of Canada-Hong Kong Link who regularly raises concerns about transnational repression by Beijing, said the way this public inquiry has been arranged leaves her unsettled. “It does not offer witnesses any safe space to share their understanding, their analysis of how foreign interference occurs on Canadian soil,” Ms. Fung said.

She said the standing afforded to Mr. Chan and Mr. Dong violates that. “With their presence, that safe space is no longer there.”

Asked whether Commissioner Hogue is concerned about witnesses feeling intimidated, foreign interference commission spokesman Michael Tansey declined comment. “Much like judges do not comment on particular cases before them, the Commissioner will not provide further comments on her decision.”

In her Monday decision, Commissioner Hogue said she granted Mr. Chan, now deputy mayor of Markham, standing because he “has a direct and substantial interest in the commission’s work, including a reputational interest.” She noted “it was reported in the media that certain Chinese Canadian politicians, including Mr. Chan, had, or may have, engaged in improper activities in connection with the 43rd or 44th general elections” and said Mr. Chan “has indicated that these allegations have had a significant adverse impact on him.”

Mr. Chan has for years been a national-security target of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service because of alleged links to China’s Toronto consulate and association with proxies of Beijing. The Globe reported in 2015 that Mr. Chan had been the subject of CSIS security briefings in Ontario.

The long-time Liberal Party kingpin has been linked by CSIS to Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, who was expelled from Canada in May after The Globe and Mail revealed he had been behind plans to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and family members in Hong Kong in the 2021 election.

Mr. Dong left the Liberal caucus in March, saying he wanted to clear his name after Global News reported, citing unnamed national-security sources, that he allegedly told a Chinese diplomat in February, 2021, that releasing imprisoned Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from detention in China would benefit the Conservatives. Former governor-general David Johnston, named by the government as special rapporteur on foreign interference, issued a report in May in which he deemed those allegations false. Mr. Dong has strongly denied the allegations and is suing Global News.

The Globe and Mail reported in March, citing a national security source, that Mr. Dong at the time of the conversation with the Chinese diplomat was also under surveillance by CSIS because China’s Toronto consulate considered him one of Beijing’s strongest allies.

Because of these allegations, the Commissioner concluded Mr. Dong has a direct and substantial interest in the inquiry’s work.

Mr. Dong told The Globe Wednesday that he hopes to be vindicated in the public hearings. “I thank Justice Hogue for granting me standing and being able to shine light on the truth.”

Mr. Chan did not respond to request for comment.

Cheuk Kwan of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China said he has lost faith in the inquiry after learning the two men would have the right to question witnesses.

“My guess is this will be another whitewash at best like the Johnston report,” he said. “There seems to be a lot of Liberal bias to slip everything under the rug again.”

He also expressed concern that Commissioner Hogue granted intervenor standing to Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who has opposed calls from human rights groups and opposition MPs for Ottawa to set up a foreign agent registry. He has warned the registry could become “a modern form of Chinese exclusion” akin to the head tax.

“I am most offended that he uses the Communist Party line that racism and discrimination against Chinese Canadians is the pretext for not going forward with a foreign agent registry,” Mr. Kwan said.

Mr. Woo has been accused by Conservative senators of being an apologist for Beijing after he opposed a motion that was critical of China constructing artificial islands and military airfields in the South China Sea. Last week, Mr. Woo lent his support to two Chinese Canadian community centres in the Montreal area that are threatening to sue the RCMP over public comments about its investigation into whether their facilities were being used as illegal police stations by Beijing to intimidate or harass people of Chinese origin.

Mehmet Tohti, executive director of the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, said he too has concerns about being questioned by Mr. Dong and Mr. Chan.

“Their presence in the inquiry probe is going to play a very negative impact for witnesses to come forward and speak freely because, according to CSIS and other creditable reports they have a potential link to the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

He also expressed concern about Mr. Woo because of his statements on the foreign registry and reluctance to criticize Beijing’s human rights record. The senator has said Ottawa should avoid condemning China for its human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims because Canada has mistreated Indigenous peoples.

Asked for comment, Mr. Woo said only that he looks forward to presenting his perspective and he is “confident that Judge Hogue will assess them with a critical eye and wisdom, as she will the views offered by other intervenors who do not share my views.”