Rightward shift in European elections could impact Canada trade, climate policy

Open this photo in gallery: The first provisional results for the European Parliament elections are projected on a large screen during an election event at the European Parliament in Brussels, on June 9.Harry Nakos/The Associated Press

A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend’s Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada’s trade and climate policy.

Far-right parties have surged in voting for the European Parliament, taking the share of mainstream parties.

French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise call for early legislative elections after his party suffered a heavy loss to the far-right National Rally party.

The extreme-right Alternative for Germany reached second place despite a series of scandals and accusations of racism.

Carleton University professor Achim Hurrelmann says the vote comes at a time when there are challenges across the continent in addressing concerns around the cost of living and immigration.

He says the results could put strains on Canada’s free-trade deal with Europe and that affordability concerns could weaken climate policies that countries have shaped alongside Canada.