Parliamentary security personnel walk past a barrier indicating a road closure on Wellington St. in front of Parliament Hill, April 27, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ottawa’s mayor and interim police chief say a key part of the city’s planning for a massive motorcycle rally in the capital this weekend is to regain the trust of downtown residents who were traumatized by the trucker convoy protest earlier this year.

Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said the biker convoy, which could involve up to 400 motorcycles, will be required to stay on a predetermined route that starts east of downtown Ottawa and makes its way into the core this Saturday. Speaking to reporters at city hall Thursday morning, Chief Bell said a heavy police presence, backed up by tow trucks and physical barriers, will be in place along the route. The police have been in contact with rally organizers but the Chief did not say if they have agreed to stay on the route.

Chief Bell said the goal of the weekend is to ensure public safety, while acknowledging there is a need to rebuild community trust.

“We do know that there’s been a fracture in trust between our community and the police service as an outcome of the occupation in February. One of the things we’ve been very focused on through this is making sure that we listen to and hear our community’s concerns about these events and roll out a plan that takes those into account,” said Mr. Bell.

“Our hope is … that we start to rebuild that trust with our community because it’s vitally important to us as a police service.”

Ottawa residents harshly criticized local police for their seemingly slow, hands-off approach to the convoy demonstrations in February that prompted the resignation of police chief Peter Sloly. City councillors have expressed concern that downtown residents and businesses are still traumatized from the month-long convoy protests in which truckers occupied Parliament Hill and the surrounding area, harassing residents, blaring deafening air horns and polluting the air with headache-inducing diesel fumes.

Mayor Jim Watson also recognized the erosion of public trust. He said there’s no question the public is frustrated following the “brutal” month-long trucker convoy demonstrations in February and the city wants to ensure it is not “plagued” again by people who want to cause harm to residents and businesses.

“I feel much more confident today with the plan in place and the preparatory work that’s been undertaken by the police and our different departments to help slowly but surely regain the confidence in the public that when these kinds of events happen on a go-forward basis – and they will – we’re better preparing to deal with it, firmly but fairly,” said Mr. Watson.

The Chief has repeatedly told participants that they will be held accountable for their actions before, during and after the weekend’s rally, and that threatening or intimidating behaviour, including hate crimes, will not be tolerated. The city has also vowed to enforce bylaws around parking and noise infractions.

The Rolling Thunder organizers have not been clear about the rally’s objective, aside from an intention to “peacefully celebrate our freedom.” In an online statement on Monday, organizer and veteran Neil Sheard encouraged all participants to follow laws.

The Ottawa Police’s plan also includes an “exclusionary zone” around Parliament Hill, where vehicles involved in the demonstrations will be prohibited. Part of the zone is the National War Memorial, which rally organizers have vowed to reclaim after police fenced off the monument during the trucker convoy. Mr. Sheard said in a video posted to YouTube that veterans wanted to go back to the Cenotaph to lay a wreath after it was “desecrated.”

Chief Bell said RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other local police officers will join Ottawa cops this weekend.

The Ottawa Police Services Board met on Wednesday evening to approve up to 200 RCMP officers to assist local police this weekend. The board also approved the appointment of another 631 Mounties if more support is needed, and granted authority to the chair and vice-chair to approve more officers without calling a full meeting this weekend.

When the truckers refused to leave downtown earlier this year, Ottawa police quickly became overwhelmed and requested additional support. In one of the largest law-enforcement operations in Canadian history, RCMP, OPP and local police officers from across the country descended on the capital to clear downtown streets.

It’s unclear how much this weekend’s rally could cost Ottawa taxpayers, but the city’s general manager of emergency and protective services said the daily price will be similar to the trucker convoy response. The city says federal partners have advised that all convoy costs would be reimbursed to an estimated $35-million.