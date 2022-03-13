Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear says he won't be endorsing Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre.DAVID STOBBE/The Globe and Mail

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

The chief of one of Saskatchewan’s most economically successful nations says he is not endorsing Pierre Poilievre even though the front runner in the Conservative party race has been featuring him prominently in social media posts.

Mr. Poilievre met with Chief Darcy Bear and the Whitecap Dakota First Nation Band Council in Saskatchewan on March 2 to speak about the nation’s initiative for self-government. He later posted a video on social media of the meeting that featured Chief Bear as part of a leadership campaign promotion of his plans for Indigenous economic growth.

“My goal is to give First Nations control of their own lands and their money so they can pursue incredible opportunities just like Chief Bear has brought here,” Mr. Poilievre said in the video for his “Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister” campaign.

In the video, Mr. Poilievre praises Chief Bear and uses him as an example to show “the great potential for First Nations to thrive and achieve things right across this country with the right policies and the government that is willing to allow them to take control of their lives and their destinies.”

However, in an interview Chief Bear said he is not supporting Mr. Poilievre and is open to meeting politicians of any political party to educate them about nation-to-nation partnerships with Indigenous people.

“No, like I just said we work with every level of government,” he said when asked if he is backing Mr. Poilievre. “When I was first elected, Chretien was the Prime Minister and then Paul Martin, and then it was Stephen Harper and now it’s Trudeau.”

Whitecap Dakota First Nation council also met with Liberals Patty Hadju, Minister of Indigenous Services and Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, in Ottawa in December. Ms. Hadju also visited Whitecap on Feb. 21. These meetings led to a self-government agreement that the community will vote to ratify in late May.

Some of Mr. Poilievre’s campaign proposals are at odds with the views of many Indigenous leaders.

On March 4, Mr. Poilievre tweeted, “As Prime Minister, I will replace Trudeau’s anti-energy laws with new laws that protect the environment, consult First Nations and provide them with pay cheques. Canada’s energy projects need quick decisions, not endless delays.”

The tweet is in connection to Mr. Poilievre’s announcement that same day in Regina, in which he said that if he becomes prime minister he intends to repeal government bills C-69 and C-48 in order to encourage oil and pipeline development. Bill C-69 strengthened the environmental review process for oil and gas projects - including consultations with Indigenous communities - while Bill C-48 bans large oil tankers off British Columbia’s northern coast, an idea espoused by many BC First Nations.

Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek said that repealing these laws goes against what she called unprecedented Indigenous involvement over a three-year process to make sure federal legislation aligns with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“With respect to the consultation, I have never heard Pierre Poilievre support free prior and informed consent, as outlined in UNDRIP. Nor have I ever heard him speak to a rights-based approach,” Ms. Adamek said.

Ms. Adamek said the video posted on March 8 showed a lack of understanding by Mr. Poilievre of a rights-based approach in relation to international legal standards and the inherent and treaty rights of Indigenous consultation.

“I think anyone who’s running for any particular party has to really do the work to understand what that means, and to do the work to also uphold processes and pieces of legislation like Bill C-69 and Bill C-48, that actually developed legislation in the right way,” Ms. Adamek said.

Ms. Adamek said she felt the video showed a presumption that self-government rights are given by the government and not inherently held by Indigenous people.

Mr. Poilievre has also been receiving criticism on social media about past comments he has made about Indigenous peoples.

During the 2020 Wet’suwet’en rail blockades, protesting construction of B.C.’s Coastal Gaslink pipeline, Mr. Poilievre said Indigenous and environmental demonstrators were “taking away the freedom of other people to move their goods and themselves . . . and that is wrong.”

A video of these remarks recirculated on social media in February during the trucker’s Freedom Convoy, where Mr. Poilievre met with and offered support for the truckers’ protests in downtown Ottawa.

In 2008, he also apologized in the House of Commons for claiming that Indigenous people needed to learn the value of hard work more than being compensated for the abuse they suffered at residential schools on the same day Stephen Harper apologized to Canada’s Indigenous people for the harm done by residential schools.

Anthony Koch, campaign spokesman, said Mr. Poilievre “understands the error that he made in making those comments, especially given the historical context and the sincerity of the moment that was happening in the House of Commons right around there.”