 Skip to main content

Politics Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir says he’s not running in October’s federal election

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir says he’s not running in October’s federal election

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir says he will be not be running in October’s federal election.

Weir issued a statement Tuesday saying he’s not running because federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh continues to block his candidacy.

“Some other party leaders and other MPs did approach me about the possibility of running for other parties,” he said, but added he sees himself as a lifelong New Democrat.

Story continues below advertisement

Weir was suspended from the NDP caucus in February 2018 after fellow New Democrat Christine Moore sent an e-mail to her colleagues saying she had heard numerous complaints about Weir allegedly harassing staffers.

An investigation upheld several complaints of harassment, which Singh described at the time as a failure to read non-verbal cues in social settings.

Weir, who has been sitting as an Independent since he was booted from caucus in May 2018, has called the investigation “deeply flawed.”

He said while he accepts he may have inadvertently stood too close to some people or spoken to them longer than they liked, he doesn’t believe those things constitute harassment in the minds of Canadians.

“Certainly, I regret anything that made anyone uncomfortable,” he said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter