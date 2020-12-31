‘Error in judgment:’ Saskatchewan cabinet minister Joe Hargrave apologizes for California trip

Open this photo in gallery Joe Hargrave was named Minister of Highways and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency at the announcement of Premier Scott Moe's new cabinet at Government House in Regina on Nov. 9, 2020. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

A Saskatchewan cabinet minister is apologizing for making an “error in judgment” by travelling to California over the holidays.

Highways Minister Joe Hargrave says in a statement that he plans to return to Canada on Jan. 5, when he’s out of a14-day quarantine recommended for newcomers in the state.

He previously said he was in Palm Springs for “necessary” personal business – finalizing a home sale and to move his belongings back to Saskatchewan.

A spokesman for the Saskatchewan Party government has said Premier Scott Moe was informed of Hargrave’s trip before he left on Dec. 22.

The Opposition NDP says Hargrave disregarded the province’s advice to residents to stay home due to COVID-19 and he should lose his cabinet seat.

Moe’s office says the premier has discussed the issue with Hargrave and he will stay on as minister.

“In discussions with the premier, I realize that my decision to travel was an error in judgment at a time when so many people have had to make sacrifices during the pandemic,” Hargrave said in the statement Thursday.

