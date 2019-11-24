 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to meet with deputy prime minister next week

REGINA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media after a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario Canada Nov. 12, 2019.

PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

After a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month that Scott Moe called “disappointing,” the Saskatchewan premier’s office says Moe will now meet with Trudeau’s deputy prime minister.

Moe’s spokesman Jim Billington confirmed in an e-mail that Chrystia Freeland, who Trudeau named his intergovernmental affairs minister as well as deputy prime minister on Wednesday, will meet with Moe in Regina on Tuesday afternoon.

Moe went into a meeting with Trudeau in Ottawa on Nov. 12 with demands for Trudeau to pause the federal carbon tax in Saskatchewan and change the equalization formula, but he scowled after he left, saying there were no signs the two could find anything to agree on.

Story continues below advertisement

After Freeland’s cabinet appointments were announced, Moe commented that he hoped it signified the importance to Trudeau of having relationships with premiers.

Freeland, who was born in Alberta, and Manitoba MP Jim Carr have been tasked with representing the West after the Liberals lost all their seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta in October, and dropped three seats in Manitoba.

Billington says in the email that Moe has a “positive working relationship” with Freeland and looks forward to discussing the issues that face Saskatchewan.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies