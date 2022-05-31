The Auditor-General released findings on Tuesday about systemic barriers at the Correctional Service of Canada, including that a majority of offenders were released on parole before the end of their sentences, but Indigenous and Black offenders remained in custody longer and at higher levels of security.

The audit was released as part of a batch of spring reports from the office of Parliament and looked whether the Correctional Service of Canada’s (CSC) programs address the diversity of the population in prison to provide a successful and safe return to the community.

Its main findings include the CSC has failed to address and eliminate the systemic barriers that persistently disadvantaged certain groups of offenders in custody identified in previous audits. It also said it failed to develop a plan for its workforce to better reflect the diversity of the offender population.

“As a result, Indigenous and Black offenders faced greater barriers to a safe and gradual reintegration into society than other incarcerated groups,” the report said.

The Auditor-General’s report is taking place while experts and advocates closely scrutinize the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the federal correctional system. In its findings, the watchdog found that the issue has grown, with Indigenous people making up an estimated four per cent of the adult population yet accounting for 27 per cent of federal offenders at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The report also said Indigenous women make up 43 per cent of women serving federal sentences in custody and are the fastest-growing population in the federal correctional system. Last month, Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger said that Indigenous women now account for 50 per cent of the female population in federal penitentiaries, which he called “shocking and shameful.”

The Auditor-General’s Tuesday report said that the overrepresentation of Indigenous men and women at higher levels of security is a “long-standing issue” and it made similar observations in a 2016 review.

The office’s findings also follow a Globe investigation from 2020 that showed CSC’s risk assessment tools – standardized tests designed to measure a prisoner’s risk to public safety and odds of reoffending known as the Custody Rating Scale – were systemically biased against Black men, Indigenous men and Indigenous women. In the wake of the report, the House of Commons public safety committee announced a study into systemic bias in prison risk scores, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to do more to address systemic inequities in prison. Last year, a proposed class-action lawsuit over risk scores was filed against the federal government on behalf of tens of thousands of prisoners.

The watchdog’s report found disparities are present from the moment offenders enter federal institutions. For example, it said that the process for assigning security classifications, including the use of the Custody Rating Scale, as well as frequent overrides of the scale by corrections staff—results in disproportionately high numbers of Indigenous and Black offenders being placed in maximum‑security institutions. The reliability of the Custody Rating Scale has not been validated since 2012 and its use had never been validated for Black offenders specifically, the report added.

“While the majority of offenders were released on parole before the end of their sentences, Indigenous and Black offenders remained in custody longer and at higher levels of security before release,” the report said.

“We also found that Indigenous offenders were more likely than non-Indigenous offenders to have their initial security placement increased to a higher level through overrides of the Custody Rating Scale’s results,” the report said. “As well, we found fewer overrides down to minimum security for Indigenous offenders than for non-Indigenous offenders.”

Among its recommendations, which the CSC has accepted, the Auditor-General’s office said the CSC should improve the initial security classification process for offenders by conducting a review with external experts of the Custody Rating Scale and its use in decision making. It said this should be done in particular for women, Indigenous, and Black offenders.

It also said the CSC should identify and act to address root causes contributing to delays in the preparation of offenders—particularly Indigenous offenders—for release. CSC should also improve the “timely completion of reassessments of offenders’ security levels, to facilitate their safe transitions into the community”, the report said.

The Auditor-General also said in a separate report released Tuesday that despite Veterans Affairs Canada’s efforts to improve wait times for disability benefits applications, former military and RCMP members still waited too long to receive compensation for injuries sustained during their service to Canada.

Veterans Affairs has a service standard for processing disability benefits applications within 16 weeks, in 80 per cent of cases. The report found that the department has not met that service standard for seven years. It said veterans applying for disability benefits for the first time waited a median of 39 weeks for a decision, while applications from women, francophones and RCMP veterans took even longer.

The audit found that Veterans Affairs’ data on how it processes disability benefits applications was poor and, as a result, the department didn’t know if its efforts to speed up processing worked. It recommended the department address weaknesses in its data collection so it can better monitor the disability benefits program and improve efficiency. It also called on the department to create a long-term resourcing plan so it has enough staff to process the backlog of applications.

The findings were similar to those reported in a 2014 Auditor-General report on mental health services for veterans, which found that in a one-year period, 75 per cent of decisions on initial applications for mental health conditions were processed within the service standard of 16 weeks.

With a report from Patrick White in Toronto

