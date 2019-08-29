 Skip to main content

Politics Scheer accuses Liberals of dredging up divisive social issues to distract from record

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Scheer accuses Liberals of dredging up divisive social issues to distract from record

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addresses journalists during a news conference in Toronto, on Aug. 29, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Andrew Scheer said Thursday that the Liberals are trying to distract from their record of failure by dredging up divisive social issues and a government he leads would not reopen the debates on abortion or same-sex marriage.

But the Conservative leader did not rule out giving latitude to individual MPs seeking to express themselves on those issues by bringing forward private members’ bills that may seek to restrict LGBT rights or the right to abort a pregnancy.

He did say he’d oppose them.

Story continues below advertisement

“As prime minister, I will always oppose measures that reopen these types of debates,” he told a news conference in Toronto.

Both issues have been bedevilling Scheer for the past week, since the Liberals circulated a 14-year-old video of him explaining to the House of Commons why he was opposed to same-sex marriage. He said at the time that same-sex couples could not be married because they could not “commit to the natural procreation of children.”

Scheer did not outright disavow his remarks from 2005. But he said Thursday that those remarks come from a chapter of Canadian history that is now closed.

“My personal views are that LGBT Canadians have the same inherent self-worth and dignity as every other Canadian and I will always uphold the law and always ensure that they have equal access to the institution of marriage as it exists under the law,” he said.

Scheer said Canadians have also moved on.

“It’s just the Liberals who are pushing this, trying to distract from their record of failure, corruption and scandal, trying to dredge up issues from long ago in attempt to divide Canadians and distract from their own scandal,” he said.

It is his Quebec lieutenant, however, who has sown confusion over the abortion issue, telling Conservative candidates in the province that backbench MPs would not be allowed to propose private member’s bills to restrict abortion access.

Story continues below advertisement

That appeared to fly in the face of Conservative policy, which was believed to allow MPs to bring forward private members’ bills on whatever subjects they like.

Scheer insisted there was no contradiction. He said MPs know they are allowed to hold their own beliefs, but that they must also all work together.

“We work as a team, and the certainty that Canadians can have confidence in – a Conservative government will not reopen this issue.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter