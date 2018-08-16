Scheer, Bernier spat over identity politics comes a week before Conservative convention

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and his main leadership rival Maxime Bernier are engaged in a public spat over the issue of identity politics a week before federal Tories meet to chart their course for next year’s federal election.

The back-and-forth between Mr. Scheer and the high-profile Quebec MP comes as the party is set to hold a policy convention starting next week in Halifax, where 3,000 delegates from across the country will debate major issues such as immigration, economic policy and democratic reform.

Next week’s Conservative convention is being billed as a chance to ignite the party’s base before the October 2019 election. But Mr. Bernier’s public pronouncements have threatened to overshadow the agenda.

After Mr. Bernier issued a series of tweets this week on the topics of diversity, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “extreme multiculturalism” and what he called the “cult of victimhood,” Mr. Scheer responded on Wednesday night by saying Mr. Bernier holds no official role in caucus “and does not speak for the Conservative Party of Canada on any issue.”

“Personally, I disagree with politicians on the left and the right when they use identity politics to divide Canadians. I will not engage in this type of politics,” Mr. Scheer said in the statement.

“Conservatives celebrate Canada’s diversity and a Conservative government will continue to welcome those from all over the world who choose to come here because of the society we have built.”

In response on Thursday, Mr. Bernier said identity politics – which he characterized as trying to drum up support by appealing to specific groups on the basis of their ethnicity, religion, language, sexuality – “has become pervasive and is being practiced by all political parties trying to buy votes.”

“I have repeatedly stated that I believe identity politics is reductive, divisive and destructive of our social cohesion. I am doing THE OPPOSITE of identity politics by focusing on policy solutions that concern ALL Canadians. And I will continue to do so,” Mr. Bernier wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, Bernier said promoting too much diversity could have the effect of dividing Canada into “little tribes” that cause division and erode Canada’s identity. On Tuesday, he seized on a decision to name a park in Winnipeg after the founder of Pakistan, comparing it to the decision to remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from outside Victoria City Hall.

The tweet prompted rebukes from the Liberals and NDP, and from within his own party, including Conservative Senator Salma Ataullahjan. “As a caucus colleague and a proud Pakistani-Canadian parliamentarian, I'm incredibly disappointed with this tweet. This kind of rhetoric creates division. Is that your aim? If so, what is your end game with this sort of identity politics?” she wrote on Twitter.

Speaking in Quebec on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau hailed his own vision for more diversity in Canada.

“Canada is a country of many different backgrounds, perspectives and stories, where we come together around shared values and a shared belief that we can build a better world for ourselves, for our neighbours,” he said.

“At a time where more and more of the world is focused on creating barriers, creating separations and playing up divisions between people, we welcome different backgrounds as they come to Canada to build a stronger future for themselves and a stronger country for us all.”

Another topic up for discussion at the convention is the phasing out of supply management – a pricing-control system in which quotas are set to regulate production of products such as milk, eggs and poultry – an issue Mr. Bernier championed during last year’s leadership race.

Mr. Bernier was removed from Mr. Scheer’s shadow cabinet this spring after he posted a chapter of his unpublished book, in which he suggested Mr. Scheer won the party leadership with the help of “fake Conservatives” from the Quebec dairy lobby.

- with a report from Daniel Leblanc in Ottawa