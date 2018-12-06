 Skip to main content

Politics Scheer booed by First Nations chiefs for not saying how he differs from Harper

Scheer booed by First Nations chiefs for not saying how he differs from Harper

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Andrew Scheer rises during question period in the House of Commons on Dec. 5, 2018.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says First Nations chiefs will have to wait until his platform is released to see how he differs from former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Hundreds of chiefs in Ottawa for the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly booed him in response.

During a question-and-answer session with the opposition leader, chiefs asked Scheer how he plans to rebuild trust with Indigenous people in Canada, saying Harper lost that trust.

Scheer, responding to two similar questions, says he’s going to have to ask for a little bit of patience, until the Conservatives have a 2019 election platform ready.

Scheer says there will be clear ways that his approach will be different.

He says in the last election the Conservatives did not gain support from a large majority of First Nations communities and people and he wants to fix that.

