Scheer calls for ‘full disclosure’ as Trudeau denies PMO ‘directed’ Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin case

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at the GO station in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Trudeau delivered remarks on the highlights of the regional transit expansion project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denying that senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office “directed” Jody Wilson-Raybould when she was justice minister and attorney-general to intervene in the corruption and fraud case of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., but he would not say whether they tried to influence her to abandon a prosecution and trial of the Montreal corporate giant.

The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that Mr. Trudeau’s office attempted to press Ms. Wilson-Raybould to get the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to shelve court proceedings against SNC-Lavalin in favour of a negotiated deal without trial.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould was unwilling to instruct the director of the service, Kathleen Roussel, to negotiate a “remediation agreement” with SNC-Lavalin, according to sources who were granted anonymity to speak directly about what went on behind the scenes.

Story continues below advertisement

"The allegations reported in the story are false. At no time did I or my office direct the current or previous attorney-general to make any particular decision in this matter,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Thursday at a transit-related appearance in Vaughan, Ont.

The Globe and Mail never reported that officials in Mr. Trudeau’s office had directed Ms. Wilson-Raybould to take action – only that she was pressured to do so and declined.

Asked if the PMO exerted any influence whatsoever, Mr. Trudeau said: “As I’ve said, at no time did we direct the attorney-general, current or previous, to make any decision whatsoever in this matter."

When asked about any conversations with Ms. Wilson-Raybould about the SNC-Lavalin prosecution, Mr. Trudeau would only say “we have a tremendous, positive working relationship with all members of our cabinet.”

Read more: Quebec vows to protect HQ as SNC-Lavalin’s woes mount

Read more: Former SNC-Lavalin CEO pleads guilty in fraud case

Opinion: Trudeau fills some round holes in his cabinet with square pegs

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer makes his way to speak with the media in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday February 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called The Globe’s reporting about alleged pressure exerted by the PMO on Ms. Wilson-Raybould “incredibly disturbing.”

Speaking to reporters in the House of Commons foyer, he said, “The Prime Minister himself appears to have fired his own attorney-general for refusing to bow to his demands.”

Mr. Scheer called for “full disclosure” from Mr. Trudeau on the interactions between the PMO and Ms. Wilson-Raybould regarding SNC-Lavalin.

“Canadians deserve answers,” he said.

The Official Opposition Leader said the Prime Minister’s response Thursday morning was insufficient and scripted.

“It … sounded like those words were written by a lawyer,” Mr. Scheer said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said what has transpired with the SNC-Lavalin prosecution and efforts by the company to reach a negotiated settlement should be made public for Canadians.

“If there is going to be any discussion from very high levels in the government to grant an exemption … to a company when we are talking about very serious criminal prosecutions, that must be done with full transparency. This is not what we are seeing here,” Mr. Scheer said.