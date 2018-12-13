Scheer calls for Trudeau to start high-levels talks with China on detained Canadians

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday to telephone Chinese President Xi Jinping to seek the release of two Canadians detained in what appears to be a tit-for-tat reprisal for Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday that entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, are being held on suspicion of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security" of the country, spokesman Lu Kang told reporters in Beijing.

Mr. Spavor disappeared Monday, taken into custody, as Mr. Kovrig was earlier, days after Beijing warned Canada could face “serious consequences” over the arrest of Ms. Meng. She was released on $10-million bail Tuesday after being arrested on an extradition request from the United States.

The Global Affairs Department said Thursday that Canadian officials have raised the case of both men directly with the Chinese authorities.

But Mr. Scheer said their arrests must be handled at a leader-to-leader level, and urged the Prime Minster to reach out to President Xi.

“It is completely unacceptable that Canadian citizens on Chinese soil are being used in this way.” Mr. Scheer told reporters Thursday. ”Given that we have Canadian citizens who are being detained in what appears to be a direct link to an independent investigation going on in Canada, I think it has to be elevated and act very early on this,” he said.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she had raised Mr. Kovrig’s arrest with China’s ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, and that Canada’s ambassador in Beijing, John McCallum, has spoken to the country’s foreign ministry.

Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig know each other, according to two people familiar with them.

Mr. Spavor lives in China, where he runs Paektu Cultural Exchange. He gained fame for helping arrange a visit to North Korea by former NBA player Dennis Rodman. Mr. Spavor met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on that trip.

Mr. Kovrig, who now works as an analyst for International Crisis Group, is on leave of absence from Canada’s foreign service and is not entitled to diplomatic immunity.

Mr. Scheer said he agreed with the government’s position that the arrest of Ms. Meng, who is considered corporate royalty in China, was not a political decision, and was handled appropriately by Canadian Justice Department officials at the request of U.S. law enforcement.

China needs to get the message “loudly and clearly” that Canada has an independent police and judiciary, he said.

“It is incredibly important that we have an independent system where police agencies make decisions based on evidence and the rule of law and not political interference,” Mr. Scheer said. “We also need to make sure that we unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil in China as a result of the actions of independent police agencies here.

The Opposition Leader called Mr. Trudeau’s China policy “naïve”, pointing to federal decisions to waive security reviews of two Chinese takeovers of Canadian high-tech firms that could help Beijing’s military. He also criticized the government for dragging out a decision on whether to ban Huawei from new 5G technology that allies such as the United States, Australia and New Zealand have already done.

“I believe this situation demonstrates that Justin Trudeau’s naïve approach to China isn’t working,” Mr. Scheer said.

China has strongly protested Ms. Meng’s arrest to U.S. and Canadian officials. Ms. Meng is the daughter of Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, who is closely connected to China’s ruling Communist Party.

In an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail, Mr. Lu called the arrest of Ms. Meng “premediated political action” and a “witch hunt” against Huawei, which is one of China’s premier high-tech firms.

“Those who accuse China of detaining some person in retaliation for the arrest of Ms. Meng should first reflect on the actions of the Canadian side,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister’s Office had no comment on Mr. Scheer demand to call China’s ruler. But Ms. Freeland’s office criticized the Conservative leader, accusing him of playing partisan politics.

“We take any situation of a Canadian under duress abroad extremely seriously,” press secretary Adam Austen said. “Such situations involving Canadians in difficulty should never be the subject of partisan plays.”