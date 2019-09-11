Scheer calls on Trudeau to allow all witnesses to testify to RCMP about SNC-Lavalin issues

Open this photo in gallery Speaking in front of his campaign plane, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said it is still within the power of the Prime Minister to offer a full waiver to the RCMP. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is refusing to lift cabinet confidentiality over all matters involving SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., rejecting a call from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to allow anyone with knowledge of the matter to discuss it freely with the RCMP.

Emerging from Rideau Hall after the issuing of the writs for a federal election on Oct. 21, Mr. Trudeau offered his full support for the decision by the Clerk of the Privy Council to offer a limited waiver to the RCMP for its examination of potential obstruction of justice in the prosecution of the Montreal-based engineering firm.

“We respect the decisions made by our professional public servants," he said. "We respect the decision made by the Clerk.”

Mr. Trudeau added that the government offered the “largest and most expansive waiver of cabinet confidence in Canada’s history.”

However, the Gomery public inquiry into the sponsorship scandal in 2004-2005 received unconditional access to hundreds of pages of cabinet documents and heard testimony from all the ministers involved in deliberations on the national-unity initiative.

“Ordinarily, Cabinet deliberations are secret and privileged, but the Government agreed to waive this privilege by two Orders in Council which permitted a full inquiry to be made of the question of how certain decisions were reached when the Sponsorship Program was first conceived,” said the inquiry’s final report.

In the SNC-Lavalin matter, an order in council dated Feb. 25 offered a waiver to Jody Wilson-Raybould and “any persons who directly participated in discussions with her” about the prosecution of the firm during her time as attorney-general. She was moved to Veterans Affairs on Jan. 14.

The waiver allowed Ms. Wilson-Raybould to talk to the justice committee and the Ethics Commissioner but did not extend to events after her shuffle or discussions involving other individuals.

An investigation by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion, released in August, found that a number of discussions between members of the Prime Minister’s Office, ministerial staffers and officials at SNC-Lavalin were conducted without Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s knowledge and therefore were not covered by the waiver.

In his report, Mr. Dion said he had been hampered from conducting a full investigation because nine witnesses were prevented from sharing information they felt was relevant.

“In the present examination, I have gathered sufficient factual information to properly determine the matter on its merits," he wrote. "Because of my inability to access all cabinet confidences related to the matter, I must, however, report that I was unable to fully discharge the investigatory duties conferred upon me by the [Conflict of Interest] Act.”

The nine people, whom he did not identify, told him that revealing this information would breach cabinet confidentiality. The Privy Council rejected Mr. Dion’s request for a broad waiver.

Speaking in front of his campaign plane, Mr. Scheer said it is still within the power of the Prime Minister to offer a full waiver to the RCMP.

“He needs to do the right thing and waive the privilege. Canadians can tell that his refusal to do so means that he is hiding something even worse. If he had nothing to hide, he would waive the privilege and he would let the RCMP do their work,” Mr. Scheer said shortly before the election was officially called Wednesday.

In Canada, the principle of cabinet confidentiality is intended to allow ministers to debate decisions freely in private. As a result, discussions involving cabinet matters must be kept secret unless a waiver is granted.

Justice Department spokesman Ian McLeod said Tuesday that the decision not to offer a broader waiver for the RCMP “was made solely by the Clerk of the Privy Council as guardian of cabinet confidences.” Mr. Trudeau’s director of communications, Cameron Ahmad, said the Prime Minister’s Office was not involved in the decision.

Mr. McLeod said the RCMP received “the same access to cabinet confidences and privileged information” as the Ethics Commissioner and the justice committee.

A source who was recently interviewed by the RCMP told The Globe that investigators indicated they are looking into possible obstruction of justice. The Criminal Code says obstruction of justice occurs when an effort is made to “obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice in a judicial proceeding.”

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Scheer said the issue is not whether the SNC-Lavalin matter will affect public opinion polls but whether Mr. Trudeau deserves a second mandate in government.

“We have been telling Canadians and showing Canadians how Justin Trudeau has consistently misled them. He has lied, he has looked Canadians in the eye and said things that he knew were not true. We made the case he has lost the moral authority to govern,” Mr. Scheer said. “What today shows is that you just cannot trust Justin Trudeau. He will say anything to cover up his scandals and will say anything to get re-elected.”

Mr. Dion found that Mr. Trudeau breached the Conflict of Interest Act. His report said the Prime Minister and senior federal officials improperly pressed Ms. Wilson-Raybould when she was justice minister and attorney-general to order the director of public prosecutions to settle bribery and fraud charges against SNC-Lavalin without a trial.

The RCMP have not officially launched a criminal investigation. The force has said it is “examining this matter carefully with all available information.” The examination is in the hands of the RCMP’s national division, which is in charge of sensitive cases.

