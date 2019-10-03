Scheer clarifies he is anti-abortion, but says Conservatives would not reopen debate

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer clarified his personal views on abortion Thursday after weeks of questions, saying that he is anti-abortion, but that a government led by him would not reopen a debate about the procedure in Parliament.
Mr. Scheer made the remarks after Wednesday night’s French-language leaders debate, where he side-stepped attempts from his opponents to get him to share his personal views on the issue of abortion. Mr. Scheer has committed to vote against measures that would attempt to reopen the abortion debate, but has not explicitly said whether he would block Conservative MPs from tabling private member’s bills on the matter.
“I am personally pro-life but I’ve made the commitment that as the leader of the party, it is my responsibility to ensure that we do not reopen this debate, that we focus on issues that unite our party and unite Canadians,” Mr. Scheer told reporters in Kingsclear, N.B., Thursday morning.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau called out Mr. Scheer’s abortion position Thursday, building on his repeated attacks on the Conservative leader’s personal views.
"Mr. Scheer won't answer a direct question on whether or not he believes that women should have the right to choose," Mr. Trudeau said. "If we don't know who he’s willing to fight for, who he's willing to defend, how can Canadians make an informed decision about whether or not he will fight for them and defend their rights?”
The Supreme Court of Canada struck down the laws then regulating abortion in 1988, and no federal government since then has successfully passed legislation to address access to abortion. Mr. Trudeau was asked in French whether he would present a bill on it. He responded saying the Supreme Court has “clarified” the law in Canada, and the Liberals would continue to rely on medical professionals to make the “right decisions” when it comes to health care.
Mr. Trudeau also faced questions about whether the government will appeal a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal order that says Canada must compensate First Nations children living on reserve for failing to provide funding for child and family services.
Monday marks the deadline to appeal the September order, which said the federal government willfully and recklessly discriminated against Indigenous children living on reserve by failing to provide funding for child and family services. Mr. Trudeau was repeatedly asked Thursday whether Ottawa would appeal, but refused to answer the question directly, instead saying that reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is a “priority” for Canadians.
“We’re going to continue to work with Indigenous communities, work with Indigenous leaderships to make sure that there is proper compensation,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters in Montreal.
The Assembly of First Nations said that more than 54,000 First Nations children could be eligible for compensation as a result of the order. The order said Canada must provide compensation of up to $40,000 to First Nations children who were unnecessarily taken into care on or after Jan. 1, 2006, adding its orders also cover parents or grandparents and children denied essential services.
Mr. Scheer said a Conservative government would ask for a judicial review of the tribunal order, as it is a “fear-reaching decision that has major impacts on multiple levels of government.”
Speaking to reporters outside the Upper Kingsclear Fire Department in New Brunswick, Mr. Scheer announced that a Conservative government would make it easier for volunteers to qualify for tax credits for their service.
Mr. Scheer is proposing to reduce the number of service hours required to qualify for federal tax credits from 200 to 150 per year. The Conservative party said in a release that volunteers would continue to receive a $450 rebate every year.
During Wednesday night’s debate, the Conservatives tried to score environmental points against the Liberals over the campaign’s use of two planes. As leaders debated, the Conservatives sent out a press release during the debate with travel logs and pictures of the second plane which is not decked out in the Liberal branding of Mr. Trudeau’s plane.
However, the Liberals pointed out that the party bought carbon offsets for the two planes as well as the buses they use on their tour, while the Conservatives didn’t.
Mr. Trudeau doubled down on his criticism of the Conservatives Thursday morning, calling Mr. Scheer’s attacks a “classic and desperate attempt to distract from the fact that they have zero approach on climate change.”
“It’s a well-established, far-right tactic to try and discredit environmentalists and people who actually want to fight the environment by distracting,” said Mr. Trudeau.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto Thursday afternoon, while Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is scheduled to make a seniors policy announcement in Victoria and canvass in her B.C. riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.
The latest national numbers from Nanos Research has the Conservatives ahead at 35 per cent of support from respondents, followed by the Liberals at 33 per cent. The NDP is at 15 per cent, followed by the Greens at 10 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at 1 per cent.
The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at tgam.ca/election-polls.