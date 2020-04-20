Scheer defends push for more in-person House of Commons sittings amid COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on April 20, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer defended his push for more in-person sittings of the House of Commons Monday, insisting that Parliament is an essential service and MPs can gather in Ottawa while respecting health guidelines.

The Conservative Party refused to support a deal reached over the weekend by the Liberal Party and the other opposition parties that would allow for one in-person sitting per week with a reduced number of MPs present.

The House of Commons has already met twice recently in reduced numbers – on March 25 and April 11 – to pass legislation approving new government programs in response to the pandemic. During those sittings, about 32 MPs were in the Chamber, with party representation in proportion to party standings in the full House of Commons.​

As a result, the temporary suspension of Parliament expired Monday and the House resumed at 11 a.m. without a formal arrangement to reduce to the number of MPs in the 338-seat Chamber. A small number of MPs debated procedural options on the floor of the House of Commons Monday.

Speaking with reporters Monday morning, Mr. Scheer said his party initially proposed four sitting days per week, but would be willing to accept two days. The Official Opposition Leader noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are holding news conferences nearly every day.

“Mr. Trudeau needs to explain why he is trying to replace Parliament with press conferences,” Mr. Scheer said. He also noted that the House of Commons would have had to meet Monday anyway to approve a new sitting schedule.

“So this argument that today’s session is somehow an extraordinary occurrence is completely bogus and disingenuous,” he said. “I believe that if members of Parliament can go to the grocery store, they can come inside a chamber that’s built for 338 people and ensure that programs and services that are being designed for Canadians are the best they possibly can be.”

During his daily news conference with reporters, Mr. Trudeau expressed hope that a deal will be reached before the end of the day that will balance the need for accountability and the respect of health and safety guidelines.

“I think it’s all of our collective responsibility to do the best we can through this difficult situation,” he said. “It is really important for me that we continue to uphold our democracy, our democratic principles, the principles of accountability, the ability to move forward with new legislation to help Canadians. That really matters. But it really matters that we do so responsibly.”

In London this week, the British House of Commons will launch a virtual House of Commons that includes up to 50 MPs who will be physically in the chamber. The process will also accommodate up to 120 MPs taking part remotely through video link.

After approving a stimulus package on March 25, the U.S. Congress suspended full in-person sessions until April 20. That suspension was extended last week until May 4. However, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are currently negotiating another package of measures and reports indicate a sitting could take place this week to pass those measures.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he wants the House to sit once a week, which would allow Parliament to adopt legislative amendments and improve benefits to Canadians affected by the pandemic.

He pointed repeatedly to students who will not be able to obtain summer jobs to pay for their schooling costs. The NDP is proposing to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit – which pays eligible recipients $2,000 a month – to everyone who needs the funds.

“We know there are still numerous people who are falling through the cracks,” said Mr. Singh.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet denounced the “silliness” of the continuing debates among MPs over parliamentary procedures. “I don’t think this is of interest to so-called real people,” he said. “I must confess it doesn’t interest me much as well.”

Mr. Blanchet called for the use of virtual sittings, except for votes, saying current discussions are showing a “disconnect” between politicians and the population. He accused the Conservatives of using negotiations over the return of Parliament to engage in “blackmail and hostage taking.”

