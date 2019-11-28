Scheer dismisses Conservative leadership challenges as ‘unfortunate’ part of party politics

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer dismissed more calls for his resignation Thursday, shaking the criticisms off as an “unfortunate” feature of Conservative Party politics.

On Wednesday, The Globe and Mail reported that a new group had formed to push Mr. Scheer to quit immediately and launch a leadership race. Called Conservative Victory, the group is run by prominent Ontario-based Conservatives.

“I am staying on to fight the fight that Canadians elected us to do,” Mr. Scheer said Thursday, adding that “now is not the time for internal divisions.”

“That is an unfortunate part of the Conservative tradition in this country,” he said.

Since his election loss last month, Mr. Scheer has had criticism levelled at him from social conservative and progressive elements in the party, as well as from Ontario and Quebec members. In response Mr. Scheer has been staking out a response that he hopes will ensure his position in the party.

As part of that, the Conservative Leader on Thursday announced that Liberal-turned-Conservative MP Leona Alleslev will be his new deputy leader. Mr. Alleslev, who crossed the floor to the Conservatives in 2018, represents the riding of Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill north of Toronto.

However, some party supporters also criticized Mr. Scheer for appointing a rookie over a party veteran. Ms. Alleslev is so new to the Conservative Party that last year she donated to both the Liberals and the Tories.

“I’m all for lavishly feting a new member of the family, but this is taking the matter too far,” Dan Robertson, who worked for the Conservatives while Stephen Harper was in power, wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Scheer told reporters Ms. Alleslev’s appointment shows the party is “moving forward. Leona embodies exactly the type of person that we are trying to reach out to.” He said she will help to win over people who have voted Liberal in the past but are upset with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ms. Alleslev, who was standing next to Mr. Scheer during the press conference, did not speak to reporters.

Alberta MP Michael Cooper defended her appointment, calling her a “smart, dedicated member of caucus.” He noted that Ms. Alleslev switched sides at a time that wasn’t politically convenient because it was well before the SNC-Lavalin affair and Mr. Trudeau’s slide in the polls.

As Mr. Scheer, tries to hold onto his job, he recently fired two senior aides and is conducting a cross-Canada listening tour. At a campaign post-mortem meeting in Montreal on Monday, he was directly told by participants to resign but he told reporters Thursday that he has the support from party members and his caucus.

“I will be making the case to our members that we need to stay united and stay focused and I will be seeking a mandate to do that in April,” he said.

At the party’s April convention, delegates will vote on his future at the helm. Mr. Scheer was asked four times how much support he needs to win from members in order to stay on but he did not give a specific number.

The Conservative Party’s constitution requires a leader to get only 50 per cent plus one to stay on, but in practice the bar has been set higher. For example, Joe Clark called a leadership race in 1983 after he won 67 per cent in a leadership review; and after the 2004 election loss, Mr. Harper said he needed to get at least 80 per cent to stay on, which he did.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his roster of critics in Ottawa on Thursday, including naming himself responsible for Indigenous relations and services and intergovernmental affairs. Mr. Singh said veteran Ontario MP Charlie Angus will be responsible for the income inequality and affordability file while he criticized the Trudeau government for naming a minister for middle class prosperity. The NDP’s sole Quebec MP, Alexandre Boulerice, is to serve as deputy leader.

With a report from Kristy Kirkup