Scheer, Harper among politicians paying their respects at memorial for Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai

Scheer, Harper among politicians paying their respects at memorial for Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Neena Obhrai looks at a photo of her late husband Deepak Obhari at a memorial celebrating his life, in Calgary, Alta., on Aug. 26, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Some prominent Conservative politicians are paying their respects at a memorial for former Calgary member of Parliament Deepak Obhrai.

Obhrai, who was 69, died earlier this month from liver cancer.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and former prime minister Stephen Harper are to make tributes at the service, along with former cabinet ministers John Baird and Peter MacKay.

Obhrai was born and raised in Tanzania and settled in Calgary with his family in 1977.

The first Hindu to be elected to the House of Commons, he had represented Calgary Forest Lawn since 1997.

He was the longest-serving parliamentary secretary to a minister of foreign affairs in Canadian history, and also the longest-serving Indo-Canadian MP in Parliament.

