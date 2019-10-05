 Skip to main content

Politics Scheer held the largest rally of his campaign, but didn’t reach the number of attendees hoped for

Janice Dickson
TORONTO
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer attends rally during a campaign stop in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer held his largest rally of the campaign Friday night − a marked departure from the smaller events he has attended over the past two weeks in campaign offices and parking lots.

Mr. Scheer spent the first stretch of the campaign hopscotching across the country, making policy announcements and meeting supporters. His campaign has defended the earlier crowd sizes as part of its strategy, insisting that the party would rather see volunteers door-knocking.

The Conservatives appeared to switch gears Friday with the large event at Black Creek Pioneer Village in north Toronto, and urged supporters to attend.

In an e-mail earlier Friday, a regional campaign manager stressed to staff the importance of the event. “BRING YOUR FAMILIES,” the e-mail said, emphasizing that the party wanted a minimum of 1,000 people to attend.

“All campaigns are to pull your people off the doors, yes, I actually said pull your people off the doors, and have them come to this event,” Georganne Burke wrote. “Don’t bother to argue with me about this. I am not asking. I am telling,” she wrote. The party confirmed the e-mail.

But while the campaign had hoped for 1,000, only about 500 people showed up. Despite the crowd size, supporters were energized, clapping and cheering as Conservative candidate Lisa Raitt took the stage before introducing Mr. Scheer.

The Conservative Leader told the crowd in North York that “The response at the doors has been fantastic,” adding that Canadians are realizing that his opponent, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, is “not as advertised.” Supporters yelled, “He’s just not ready,” and “Nice hair though!”

Ryan Lester, Conservative Party candidate for Toronto Centre, suggested he wasn’t too concerned by the crowd size, saying it doesn’t matter as much as the optimism in the air.

“You can feel the energy from the people here. … I don’t think that [numbers] matter as much as what you see and hear from people here tonight, and I think what you see and hear is a lot of energy and optimism about what’s possible.”

Mr. Lester said his team’s priority has been door-knocking, but that tonight’s event was important.

For his part Mr. Scheer delivered his well-practised speech, vowing to repeal the carbon tax and taking jabs at Mr. Trudeau.

