Politics Scheer promises to bring back the public transit tax credit as part of Conservatives’ environment plan

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes a public transit announcement in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to bring back the public transit tax credit, which the party says is part of its environment plan.

The Liberal government cut the tax credit in the 2017 budget, saying it was ineffective and they would rather spend the money on building transit.

The Conservatives say their measure, which they are calling the Green Public Transit Tax Credit, would give people a 15-per-cent credit at tax time.

The party says monthly and weekly transit passes are both eligible for the tax credit, as are electronic fare cards when used for an extended period.

The Conservatives say a family of four that regularly commuted on transit in the Greater Toronto Area would save nearly $1,000 per year.

At the time the Liberals cut the public transit tax credit, it was costing the federal government about $200-million a year.

Party leaders spent their first full day on the campaign trail promising to help families – Andrew Scheer by cutting taxes on family-leave benefits, Justin Trudeau by seeking to cut house prices with a tax targeting speculators, and Jagmeet Singh by pledging to get a new hospital built in Brampton, Ont. The Canadian Press
