Politics

Trudeau slams ‘racism’ of Conservative MP’s call for Tam to be fired

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed a Conservative MP’s statements questioning the loyalty of Canada’s top doctor to her country as Tory Leader Andrew Scheer refused to comment on the remarks.

Ontario MP Derek Sloan, who is running to replace Mr. Scheer as leader of the Conservative Party, called for Dr. Theresa Tam to be fired in fundraising emails and social media posts this week.

"Dr. Tam must go! Canada must remain sovereign over decisions,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Does she work for Canada or for China,” Mr. Sloan asked in a Facebook video posted late Tuesday.

Mr. Trudeau condemned the remarks in his daily news conference in Ottawa on Thursday.

“Intolerance and racism have no place in our country, Canada has succeeded because of our diversity,” Mr. Trudeau said when asked about Mr. Sloan’s comments and other anti-Asian racism in Canada that has resulted from the pandemic.

“The millions of Canadians of all different backgrounds who are working together, many, many of them on the front lines to help their fellow Canadians, deserve better than this from all of us. We need to continue in our resolve to be an open, welcoming respectful country and I think all Canadians expect that of every politician.”

Mr. Sloan, a rookie MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington in Ontario, won the party’s nomination to run in the 2019 election under Mr. Scheer’s tenure.

The current leader refused to answer repeated questions about Mr. Sloan’s comments and whether they were welcome in the Conservative caucus.

“As a rule I don’t comment on leadership candidates or on policy announcements or positions that leadership candidates have taken,” Mr. Scheer said. “Ultimately it will be up to members to select the next leader of the party.”

Asked if the Conservative caucus would review Mr. Sloan’s status among their ranks, Mr. Scheer said: “Any other questions?”

The party did not immediately respond to a question about whether Mr. Sloan’s status in the race was being reviewed by the Leadership Election Organizing Committee.

The party has already disqualified two other potential candidates from the race. The leadership election was supposed to wrap up on June 27, but the committee postponed the race last month after it said the COVID-19 pandemic made carrying out the race impossible.

The party has not yet set a new date for the race.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
