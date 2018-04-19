Scheer says he supports Bernier’s decision to postpone publication of book

Andrew Scheer says he supports the decision of former Conservative leadership rival Maxime Bernier to postpone publication of a book that is critical of him.

The Tory leader said in Montreal today he doesn’t consider it a personal betrayal to be accused by Bernier of winning the race last May as a result of votes from so-called fake Conservatives.

Bernier had planned to release a book in which he claimed dairy farmers in Quebec who weren’t true Conservatives signed up as party members simply to block him from winning.

Story continues below advertisement

Bernier ran a campaign against the federal policy that protects dairy, egg and poultry farmers from foreign competition.

He announced Wednesday he would indefinitely postpone the publication of his book in the interest of party unity.

Scheer says he continues to support supply management for the dairy, egg and poultry industry and that the Conservative party is now united on the issue.

The Tory leader was in Montreal to kick off a Quebec-wide tour with the goal of collecting ideas that will form part of the Conservative party’s 2019 election platform.