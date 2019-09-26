Scheer says he would launch inquiry into SNC-Lavalin affair if elected

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says a Conservative government would launch an inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin affair and introduce an act to ensure the RCMP can access information protected by cabinet confidence.
Speaking to reporters in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s Montreal riding of Papineau Thursday morning, Mr. Scheer promised that his government would push to seek answers on what transpired in the SNC-Lavalin affair if they are elected in the Oct. 21 vote.
The campaign promise comes about one month after Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s scathing report that found Mr. Trudeau broke Canada’s conflict-of-interest rules by orchestrating his government’s efforts to obtain an out of-court settlement for the engineering firm.
The Globe and Mail reported in early September that the RCMP has been looking into potential obstruction of justice in the handling of the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, but that its examination has been stymied by the federal government’s refusal to lift cabinet confidentiality of all witnesses.
Mr. Dion faced the same obstacle as the RCMP in his investigation, and stated in his report that nine witnesses were unable to provide full testimony because the government allowed only a limited waiver on cabinet secrecy.
The federal NDP have also called for a public inquiry to probe the controversy that engulfed the Trudeau government this year and prompted the resignation of former justice minister Jody Wilson-Rayould from cabinet, as well as her colleague Jane Philpott.
While speaking to the House of Commons justice committee in late February, Ms. Wilson-Raybould detailed how she endured sustained pressure to intervene in the prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant to secure what’s known as a deferred prosecution agreement.
Mr. Scheer said a Conservative government would introduce the No More Cover Ups Act to allow the RCMP to access information covered by cabinet confidence by making an application to the Supreme Court of Canada, saying in a release that it would prevent “corrupt politicians” from hiding behind the measure to escape police investigation.
The Conservative Party said that hours of Parliamentary testimony before the Justice committee, taped conversations, and the Ethics Commissioner’s report confirmed Mr. Trudeau politically interfered in SNC-Lavalin’s criminal prosecution, adding that to this day Mr. Trudeau refuses to waive cabinet confidence.
“Justin Trudeau has covered up his role in the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal every step of the way,” Mr. Scheer said in a statement. “He blocked three Parliamentary investigations, refused to co-operate with the Ethics Commissioner, and is currently blocking the RCMP from obtaining key evidence. As Prime Minister, I will call a judicial inquiry so Canadians can finally get the answers they deserve.”
Mr. Trudeau repeatedly said that he accepted Mr. Dion’s report and takes responsibility for what happened but can’t apologize for standing up for Canadian jobs that he says were at stake because of SNC-Lavalin’s legal and financial problems.
A document from the Conservative Party says in order to ensure the RCMP could access information protected by cabinet confidence, it would amend s. 39 of the Canada Evidence Act to allow the RCMP to make an application to challenge a certificate of Cabinet Confidence during criminal investigations, including those that pertain to the administration of justice. The plan says that cabinet confidence is an important feature of cabinet governance, but “it should not be absolute.”
The RCMP has not officially launched a criminal investigation. The police force has said it is “examining this matter carefully with all available information.” The examination is in the hands of the RCMP’s national division, which is in charge of sensitive cases.
The latest daily tracking numbers from Nanos Research show the race for first place remains close. The Liberals have the support of 36 per cent of respondents and the Conservatives have the support of 34 per cent of respondents. The NDP is at 15 per cent, followed by the Green Party at 10 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 5 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at 2 per cent.
The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 23 to 25. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at tgam.ca/election-polls.