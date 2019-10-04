Scheer urged to drop B.C. candidate over comments about LGBTQ people

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Scheer declined to address the issue directly when asked about Ms. Leung on Friday. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is being urged to drop a candidate from British Columbia who has criticized homosexuals for trying to push children “into their camp" in one of two newly discovered videos.

New Democrat Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay parliamentarian, said on Friday that Mr. Scheer needs to act against Heather Leung, an occupational therapist who is the Tory candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour. The Liberals won the riding in 2015.

“These hateful, deeply offensive comments by Heather Leung have no place in public discourse in Canada, let alone in a candidate for public office,” Mr. Robinson, also running in Burnaby North-Seymour, said in an interview.

“She should be fired as a candidate,” Mr. Robinson said, noting that Mr. Scheer has said a Conservative government would stand up for LGBTQ Canadians. “He has a candidate attacking fundamental human rights, and spewing hatred about LGBTQ Canadians.”

But Mr. Scheer declined to address the issue directly when asked about Ms. Leung on Friday. Asked about one of the videos, he said he had not seen it, but added: "Of course our party stands for inclusiveness and the rights of all Canadians including LGBTQ Canadians and we’ll always do so.”

The party did not respond to repeated Globe and Mail requests for additional comment.

The videos of Ms. Leung come as Mr. Scheer has faced questions about his own stand on same-sex marriage and his decision not to march in Pride parades.

Morgan Swan, the press officer for British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, said in an interview that she had no comment on Ms. Leung. Efforts to make contact with Ms. Leung directly were unsuccessful.

In the 2013 video, disclosed on Thursday by the Burnaby Now newspaper, Ms. Leung, a married mother of three grown children, is interviewed by a journalist on the passage of a gay and transgender-positive school-board policy aimed at stopping bullying.

Ms. Leung says she opposes the policy "because these homosexual people, they cannot reproduce the next generation, they recruit more people and more people into their camp. So this is not fair; they are our children. They are not their children. They do not have the right to push our children into their camp.”

In a second undated video obtained and posted this week by The Vancouver Sun newspaper, Ms. Leung interviews a woman who once believed she was meant to be male and a counsellor to the woman, and the Tory candidate makes comments about “perverted homosexual preferences” and “perverted lifestyles.”

Terry Beech, the riding’s incumbent Liberal candidate, also said the video material raises questions about Ms. Leung being a candidate for public office.

“I believe that it is disqualifying for anyone who seeks public office to reject the humanity and dignity of their LGBTQ2+ constituents," Mr. Beech said in a statement issued by his campaign.

"Andrew Scheer is asking to be Prime Minister for all Canadians and our community deserves to know why he continues to support her.”

Mr. Robinson was skeptical about Mr. Scheer’s remarks.

“[Mr. Scheer] stands for these rights, but he’s allowing a candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour, who attacks these rights, and she’s running under his label.”

“How did she get green-lighted? That’s a very fair question to ask, but we are where we are now, so now the ball is in Scheer’s court."

Burnaby North-Seymour, a riding that is home to the tank farm for the Trans Mountain pipeline, was created in 2012 by redistribution.

In the 2015 federal election, Mr. Beech won the riding with 36 per cent of the vote. The NDP came second with 30 per cent and the Tories third with 28 per cent.