 Skip to main content

Politics Scheer will be the only major party leader to skip nationwide climate marches

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Scheer will be the only major party leader to skip nationwide climate marches

Marieke Walsh , Kristy Kirkup and Michelle Zilio
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is the only one of the four major party leaders who won’t take part in the nationwide climate strike on Friday.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will be in Montreal to march with the tens of thousands of protesters expected to take to the streets. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will also be there for the march. According to the city, about 300,000 people will take part.

Quebec’s largest school board is giving students Friday off to go.

Story continues below advertisement

“I look forward to marching with thousands of Canadians tomorrow in Montreal, like people are marching right across the country and around the world, to fight for the environment,” Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday in Sudbury, Ont., where he announced a re-elected Liberal government would protect 25 per cent of Canada’s land and oceans by 2025.

Mr. Trudeau accused the Conservatives of “running against climate action” in the campaign for the Oct. 21 federal election.

The Liberals have frequently touted their climate change record, but the government’s decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline has left many progressive voters disenchanted. At Mr. Trudeau’s Wednesday rally in Thunder Bay, Ont., climate protesters were lined up outside both entrances.

“They’re literally providing fuel for the fire,” Kelsey Sanders said about the pipeline purchase.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will march in a climate strike in Victoria. ​​

Mr. Scheer confirmed on Thursday he will not attend the march in Montreal.

“I will be in Vancouver tomorrow,” Mr. Scheer said in Montreal on Thursday. “I know there is a big march planned here and we will have representation at that.”

Story continues below advertisement

A climate march is also expected to happen in Vancouver, where students are also planning to miss class for it. The event is not on Mr. Scheer’s schedule for Friday.

Mr. Scheer said he can “really sympathize” with people who are frustrated with the Liberal government’s “failure on the environmental file.”

The Conservatives say they are committed to meeting Canada’s targets for reducing carbon emissions under the Paris climate accord, arguing their plan has a better chance of reaching those goals than that of the Liberals.

When asked on Tuesday whether he would support the goal recently laid out by the UN secretary-general of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, Mr. Scheer would say only that the party is “committed to the targets that we have signed on to.”

Related Election Topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter