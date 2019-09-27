Scheer will be the only major party leader to skip nationwide climate marches

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is the only one of the four major party leaders who won’t take part in the nationwide climate strike on Friday.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will be in Montreal to march with the tens of thousands of protesters expected to take to the streets. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will also be there for the march. According to the city, about 300,000 people will take part.
Quebec’s largest school board is giving students Friday off to go.
“I look forward to marching with thousands of Canadians tomorrow in Montreal, like people are marching right across the country and around the world, to fight for the environment,” Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday in Sudbury, Ont., where he announced a re-elected Liberal government would protect 25 per cent of Canada’s land and oceans by 2025.
Mr. Trudeau accused the Conservatives of “running against climate action” in the campaign for the Oct. 21 federal election.
The Liberals have frequently touted their climate change record, but the government’s decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline has left many progressive voters disenchanted. At Mr. Trudeau’s Wednesday rally in Thunder Bay, Ont., climate protesters were lined up outside both entrances.
“They’re literally providing fuel for the fire,” Kelsey Sanders said about the pipeline purchase.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will march in a climate strike in Victoria.
Mr. Scheer confirmed on Thursday he will not attend the march in Montreal.
“I will be in Vancouver tomorrow,” Mr. Scheer said in Montreal on Thursday. “I know there is a big march planned here and we will have representation at that.”
A climate march is also expected to happen in Vancouver, where students are also planning to miss class for it. The event is not on Mr. Scheer’s schedule for Friday.
Mr. Scheer said he can “really sympathize” with people who are frustrated with the Liberal government’s “failure on the environmental file.”
The Conservatives say they are committed to meeting Canada’s targets for reducing carbon emissions under the Paris climate accord, arguing their plan has a better chance of reaching those goals than that of the Liberals.
When asked on Tuesday whether he would support the goal recently laid out by the UN secretary-general of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, Mr. Scheer would say only that the party is “committed to the targets that we have signed on to.”