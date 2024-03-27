Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the 2024-2025 Saskatchewan budget is presented in Regina, on March 20.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says big polluters shouldn’t be forced to pay for their pollution – they should just emit less.

Moe appeared today at a House of Commons committee at the invitation of Conservative MPs to discuss his plea for Ottawa to kill off the carbon price.

Liberal, NDP and Bloc Québécois MPs pushed him to explain what he would do instead.

Moe says Saskatchewan industry and farmers have lowered their emissions and are displacing products overseas that have a higher carbon footprint.

He says nobody can call Saskatchewan businesses “climate laggards” and insists the carbon price makes it harder for families and businesses to lower their emissions.

Ontario Liberal MP Francis Drouin challenged Moe on why he hasn’t cut taxes he is in control of, such as the provincial sales tax on home heating, if he is so concerned about the cost of living.