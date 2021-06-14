Second-in-command of Armed Forces steps down, takes medical leave after Vance golf outing

Lieutenant-General Michael Rouleau is resigning from his role as second-in-command of the Canadian Armed Forces after he and the commander of the navy went on a golf outing with former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance, who is under military police investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

A source with direct knowledge told The Globe and Mail Monday that Lt.-Gen. Rouleau will not be leaving the military but will be taking an indefinite medical leave. He was slated to move to a new post as strategic adviser to Acting Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre in July and is being replaced by Lieutenant-General Frances Allen.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, which is the military police, reports directly to Lt.-Gen. Rouleau.

Mr. Vance is under military police investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

The Globe and Mail reported Saturday that Lt-Gen Rouleau and Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, the head of the Royal Canadian Navy, entertained and played golf with Mr. Vance on June 2 at Hylands Golf and Country Club in Ottawa, an exclusive golfing venue for the Canadian military.

Vice-Adm. Baines sent out a statement Sunday evening to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, saying he regretted his decision to play golf with Mr. Vance, who retired this year.

A source close to Lt.-Gen Rouleau said that he has never interfered or even been briefed on the military police investigation of Gen. Vance or any other high-ranking officer facing allegations of sexual misconduct. The source said that Lt-Gen. Rouleau organized the golfing day with Gen. Vance because he was concerned about the former top military leader’s mental health. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The revelation of the golf outing comes as the Canadian military is facing a sexual-misconduct crisis that has blemished its image and forced a number of major commanders to step aside. It has also resulted in the appointment of former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to study the creation of an independent watchdog to investigate complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

“I was surprised and disappointed by this. It shows very poor judgement and sends entirely the wrong message to the whole country,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters at a news conference Monday when asked about the golf game.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, a former air force officer, said the fact that two high-ranking officers would think it is okay to go golfing with Gen. Vance shows there is a “broken culture” in the Canadian military.

He put the blame on Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who has denied knowledge of the golf outing. Mr. Sajjan has been under fire over accusations he did not act on sexual misconduct allegations against Gen. Vance in 2018.

“There is no leadership from Sajjan, no respect for him given his role in covering this up,” Mr. O’Toole told reporters. “The fact that months after this that senior leaders think this is appropriate shows erosion of trust needs to be reversed, this comes from the politicians.

Vice-Admiral Craig Baines said in a statement sent to all members of the armed forces Sunday that he was sorry for “not understanding how such a public display of support sends the wrong signal as to my commitment to lead in resolving our systemic cultural and misconduct issues. For this, I sincerely apologize.”

The vice-admiral said he would be taking a “few days of personal leave” and Rear Admiral Chris Sutherland will assume his duties as commander of Canada’s navy.

Military police launched an investigation into Mr. Vance after Global News reported in February about alleged inappropriate behaviour from him toward two female subordinates, possibly violating directives that govern personal relationships and possibly contravening provisions in the National Defence Act that relate to good order and discipline.

Major Kellie Brennan told Global News that she had a long-standing sexual relationship with Mr. Vance while he was her superior and that he fathered two of her children. A second women, whose name has not been revealed, alleged that Mr. Vance suggested in an e-mail in 2018 that they should go to a clothing-optional resort. He has denied the allegations.

The review by Ms. Arbour follows a study from six years ago, when another former Supreme Court justice, Marie Deschamps, recommended an independent centre of accountability for sexual assault and harassment outside the Forces.

Four military police investigations are known to be under way into the conduct of Mr. Vance, Admiral Art McDonald, who succeeded Mr. Vance, Vice-Adm. Haydn Edmundson and Major-General Dany Fortin, who headed the rollout of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccinations before being forced to step aside. Major-Gen. Peter Dawe, commander of special forces, left his post after it was revealed he wrote a letter of support for a soldier convicted of sexual assault of a female member.

Three years ago, Mr. Sajjan was alerted to the 2018 allegation against Mr. Vance that was raised directly with then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne. Mr. Sajjan declined to see the evidence and alerted his former chief of staff, Zita Astravas, who made the Prime Minister’s Office aware. The PMO then referred the matter to the Privy Council Office, the department that supports the prime minister and the cabinet, but it could not obtain further information, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told Parliament.

Two parliamentary committees have been studying the issue of sexual trauma in the military in the past number of months, including the defence committee, which has focused on Mr. Vance.

