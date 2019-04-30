 Skip to main content

Politics Senate committee recommends Lynn Beyak be suspended over racist letters posted to her website

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Senate’s ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak be suspended without pay for the duration of the current Parliament over letters about Indigenous people she has posted to her website.

The committee’s recommendations include that Beyak attend educational programs at her own expense related to racism toward Indigenous people in Canada.

The committee’s report also says the Senate administration should be directed to immediately remove five letters from her website if she won’t remove them herself.

The Senate ethics committee was tasked with recommending appropriate remedial measures or sanctions for Beyak based on findings from the Senate’s ethics officer.

The officer reported in March that the Ontario senator posted letters on her Senate website that contained racist content and therefore breached two sections of a code of conduct for senators.

Beyak could not immediately be reached for comment in response to the Senate committee findings.

