Senate committee to postpone investigation into failed Mark Norman prosecution

Open this photo in gallery Senators on the national security and defence committee met Monday afternoon to discuss how to proceed with its investigation into the circumstances that led to a charge of breach of trust against Vice-Adm. Norman, seen here in Ottawa. Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

A Senate committee planning to investigate the failed prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has agreed to postpone its work to allow more time to invite witnesses to testify, but the extension requires the approval of Senate leadership.

Senators on the national security and defence committee met Monday afternoon to discuss how to proceed with its investigation into the circumstances that led to a charge of breach of trust against Vice-Adm. Norman.

The committee had originally planned to invite Vice-Adm. Norman, Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan to testify and to report back to the Senate before it adjourned for the summer on June 20. It had also agreed that additional names could be added to the list, with some senators hoping to hear from former treasury board president Scott Brison and other senior officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee’s chair, Independent Senator Gwen Boniface, confirmed that the committee had still not heard from Vice-Adm. Norman or his legal team late Monday about whether he would testify.

As the June 20 deadline quickly approached without Vice-Adm. Norman or other witnesses scheduled to appear, Conservative Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais agreed to change the report date to Aug. 1. The motion was adopted eight to four.

However, as senators noted, the committee requires approval from either the Government Representative in the Senate, Peter Harder, or the entire Senate to proceed with its meetings because it would be meeting after the Senate has adjourned.

The committee considered a few dates in September to produce the report, but most agreed it was too close to the fall federal election.

Still, it’s not likely Mr. Harder will authorize the committee’s work. Over the weekend, Mr. Dagenais wrote to Ms. Boniface that he planned to withdraw his motion because the committee would be required to meet in the summer and that Mr. Harder “made it clear” in a discussion that permission would not be granted.

Still, the majority of the committee voted in favour Monday of conducting the investigation with the caveat that it has permission from Mr. Harder.

Liberal Senator Terry Mercer, who voted against the motion, said he was “amazed” that days before the end of this Parliament, senators want to continue with the investigation. He asked what would happen if Vice-Adm. Norman were to decline the invitation.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Dagenais said he is still eager to hear from Gen. Vance, Mr. Sajjan, Mr. Brison, among others.

Gen. Vance and Mr. Sajjan indicated weeks ago that they would participate.

Independent Senator Marc Gold called it a “partisan initiative.” But non-affiliated Senator David Richards, who supported the original motion, said he felt it was still “necessary."

Vice-Adm. Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command on Jan. 16, 2017, and charged last year with a single count of breach of trust. The charge was stayed in early May after Crown prosecutor Barbara Mercier told the court the defence team had provided new information and there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction.

The Globe and Mail has reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was frustrated and angry that a cabinet decision to delay a navy supply ship contract had been leaked to a CBC reporter in late 2015. Sources said that triggered the Privy Council Office to call in the RCMP.

Vice-Adm. Norman has not returned to his former post, but The Globe reported in late May that he and Gen. Vance met to discuss his return. Although Mr. Sajjan has said Vice-Adm. Norman would not be getting his old job back, a source said the discussions between Gen. Vance and Vice-Adm. Norman focused on when he could return to the No. 2 post.

Story continues below advertisement

The sources were granted anonymity so they could speak openly about the issue.