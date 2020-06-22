Senate ethics committee recommends rescinding suspension of Senator Lynn Beyak

Open this photo in gallery Senator Lynn Beyak waits for the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Dec. 5, 2019. Chris Wattie/The Canadian Press

The Senate should rescind the suspension of Senator Lynn Beyak ordered in February, the standing committee on ethics and conflict of interest for senators says.

In a report released on Monday, the committee issued new recommendations to the Senate including that its standing committee on internal economy, budgets and administration take any appropriate actions to facilitate her return and that pensionable service for Ms. Beyak be reinstated when its report is adopted by the chamber.

It will now be up to the Senate to determine what happens to Ms. Beyak, who is not currently receiving Senate resources.

Earlier this month, Ms. Beyak apologized to Indigenous peoples and senators for the hurt she caused by posting letters to her website deemed to contain racist content.

At the end of February, the Senate voted to suspend Ms. Beyak for a second time after it approved a previous ethics committee report on Ms. Beyak’s conduct. The report recommended she suspended without pay for the duration of the parliamentary session, that she apologize and that she participate in educational programs.

In its latest report, the ethics committee said it accepts findings from the Senate Ethics Officer and that extensive efforts were taken to facilitate educational training despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee also noted a recent apology letter from Senator Beyak, noting it believes a demonstrates a clearer understanding of her role as a senator in representing and promoting minority rights.

“While it will be for all senators to judge its sufficiency, your committee is satisfied that, in her letter of apology, Senator Beyak adequately acknowledges and understands the impact of her conduct and offers thoughtful reflection on her educational experience and what she has learned as a result,” the committee wrote.

“Senator Beyak has acknowledged the wrongs of her past conduct and has committed herself to improvement.”

In a letter to the Clerk of the Senate dated June 5, Ms. Beyak insisted that she never intended to hurt anyone and that she wants to “apologize directly and sincerely to Indigenous peoples, to the Senate and to my fellow senators, and to the Canadians we all represent for the hurt I have caused.”

The senator said she acknowledges that posting the letters to her website caused pain and hurt to Indigenous people and “adversely impacted my Senate colleagues and the institution of the Senate.”

Ms. Beyak also said that she has come to appreciate the importance of representing and upholding minority rights in Canada through the help an “exceptional education process.”

“The education I received taught me many new concepts and an essential, further understanding of history,” she said in the letter.

Outside of the Red Chamber, Ms. Beyak has faced calls to resign from Indigenous leaders, such as Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, who have said her actions have been racist.

Ms. Beyak is a former member of the Conservative caucus who was suspended without pay in the spring of 2019 after she refused to remove the letters from her website. The suspension came to an end when Parliament dissolved for the federal election last fall.

The significant harms suffered at Canada’s residential schools, as well as their continuing legacy and connection to persistent suffering, were documented in the landmark Truth and Reconciliation Commission report that was released five years ago. Mr. Sinclair chaired that commission before becoming a senator.

With reports from The Canadian Press

