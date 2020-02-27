 Skip to main content

Politics

Senate suspends Lynn Beyak a second time despite her apology for posting racist letters

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sen. Lynn Beyak waits for the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber, in Ottawa, on Dec. 5, 2019.

Chris Wattie/The Canadian Press

The Senate has voted to suspend Sen. Lynn Beyak a second time over derogatory letters about Indigenous Peoples posted on her website.

Senators have approved a report from the upper house’s ethics committee, which recommended Beyak be suspended without pay for the duration of the current parliamentary session.

The report was adopted “on division” – meaning with some opposition, though there was no recorded vote.

Beyak was kicked out of the Conservative caucus and eventually suspended without pay last May after refusing to remove the offensive letters from her website – a suspension that ended automatically when Parliament dissolved for last fall’s federal election.

She apologized on Tuesday, after which some of her former Conservative colleagues tried unsuccessfully to refer the matter back to the committee.

However, Independent senators took the position that Beyak needed to be suspended again while undergoing anti-racism training and that the matter could be revisited after that.

