Senators seek changes to expedite private members’ bills

Open this photo in gallery Senator Murray Sinclair, seen here on May 28, 2019, said that in the previous parliamentary session 15 private members’ bills were passed in the House of Commons, but didn’t make it to a vote in the Senate. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Two Independent senators tired of the way some private members’ bills are stalled in the Senate are proposing new rules they say would expedite the process of dealing with certain legislation.

Senator Murray Sinclair and Senator Pierre Dalphond raised the proposal Thursday in the Senate. They are suggesting five rule changes, some of which would impose timelines to deal with private members’ bills at every stage of the legislative process. There would also be changes to the default two-hour Senate dinner break.

Mr. Sinclair said that in the previous parliamentary session 15 private members’ bills were passed in the House of Commons, but didn’t make it to a vote in the Senate. Both senators blame partisan obstruction for blocking the bills.

“That’s an extraordinarily high number,“ he said. “We think it’s unacceptable for the Senate to be obstructing the elected people, who agreed upon the passage of the bill.”

Mr. Sinclair cited two bills that died in the Senate but should have been passed, in his opinion: A private member’s bill by Rona Ambrose, former interim leader of the Conservative Party, requiring sexual-assault education for judges; and former NDP MP Romeo Saganash’s private member’s bill that would harmonize federal laws with the United Nations Declaration on the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Other examples of stalled legislation include former Liberal senator Wilfred Moore’s bill banning whale and dolphin captivity. It stalled for nearly three years, the senators said.

Mr. Sinclair said the changes are based on a proposal made by the Conservative Senate Caucus in 2014, as well as the current House of Commons rules.

Don Plett, Conservative Leader in the Senate, said he understands where his colleagues are coming from, but that the current rules have “been in place for 150 years.”

Mr. Plett said Mr. Dalphond and Mr. Sinclair didn’t like the way a couple of their “pet projects” weren’t moved through the Senate at the pace they wanted, and that he has been in the same position.

Mr. Plett said he has also had legislation held in the Senate for years and that it was a frustrating experience, but that senators are in Ottawa to deal with government business as a priority.

“Here in the Senate, a senator can just stand up any day of the week and introduce a private member’s bill, and we’re supposed to rush this thing through … that just won’t happen on my watch,” he said.

Mr. Plett said Mr. Dalphond and Mr. Sinclair have the right to bring their proposal forward and it will be debated, but he is not sure whether they will have the support to move forward.