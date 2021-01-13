 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Senators Tannas, Verner and Dagenais go to U.S. despite COVID-19 travel warnings

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Senator Scott Tannas says he travelled to Hawaii over the holidays, joining a list of politicians who ignored federal and provincial advisories warning against international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Tannas represents Alberta and is the leader of the Canadian Senators Group (CSG). He said in a statement Wednesday that he has complied with the rules and health protocols required to “safely” travel abroad and will be ready to participate when the Senate resumes on Feb. 2.

“I will shortly be returning to Alberta, and will of course follow all the COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements,” Mr. Tannas said.

Quebec Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais, also a CSG member, is in Florida. A spokesperson for Mr. Dagenais said he plans to return as soon as “urgent work” is completed on his property.

A source told The Globe and Mail that CSG deputy leader Josée Verner is also vacationing in Florida. The Globe is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. The Quebec Senator did not respond to a question from The Globe. All three senators are former members of the Conservative caucus.

In late December and early January, a slew of politicians acknowledged travelling abroad, beginning with Ontario MPP Rod Phillips. He resigned as finance minister after revealing that he travelled to St. Barts over the holidays.

This past week, Senate Conservative Leader Don Plett’s office said that he went to Mexico, but cut his trip short and returned a few days later.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the resignations of his municipal-affairs minister and his chief of staff, as well as the demotions of five other MLAs, after they travelled abroad during the holidays.

Joe Hargrave resigned as Saskatchewan’s highways minister over a holiday to Palm Springs, Calif. Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand travelled to Barbados and provincial government MNA Youri Chassin went to Peru. NDP MP Niki Ashton was stripped of her critic role after travelling to Greece to visit her sick grandmother.

Liberal MPs Sameer Zuberi and Kamal Khera stepped down from some parliamentary roles after taking international trips for family reasons. In the summer, three Liberal MPs told the government whip that they needed to attend to family affairs abroad: Alexandra Mendes, Lyne Bessette and Patricia Lattanzio.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s office has said that MPs Ron Liepert and David Sweet travelled to the United States over the holidays to deal with property issues.

