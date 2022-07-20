A senior military commander has been charged with two counts of breaching the Armed Force’s disciplinary code, following a sexual misconduct investigation by military police.

Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan was charged with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline under the National Defence Act, in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, the military said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The investigation “did not reveal any evidence to support the laying of charges under the Criminal Code of Canada,” the statement from the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said.

Lt.-Gen. Whelan was placed on leave in October, months after the investigation into his conduct was launched, and only after The Globe and Mail asked the military about the probe.

His lawyer, Phillip Millar, said Wednesday that Lt.-Gen. Whelan denies the allegations and will defend his case. Lt.-Gen. Whelan was charged under Section 129 of the National Defence Act, which Mr. Millar described as “not the most serious of offences.”

“It’s never good to be charged, but he’s charged with the lowest kind of charges out there,” he said, noting that they are not criminal and they relate to historic allegations.

The National Defence Act says individuals charged with breaching the code could face dismissal with disgrace or a lesser punishment.

In the Wednesday statement, the Forces said Lt.-Gen. Whelan’s case would stay in the military justice system. National defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier said he remains on paid leave.

The military has declined to disclose the number of senior commanders who are under investigation. Instead the Forces only confirm probes if journalists are told about a specific case and then ask the military for comment.

Of the probes that have been made public, the investigation into Lt.-Gen. Whelan is the final one that was launched last year among a raft of high profile cases that revealed sexual misconduct claims at the highest levels of the Forces and left a leadership vacuum at the top.

Lt.-Gen. Whelan was promoted to his current rank and placed in charge of military personnel and rooting out bad behaviour in the Forces in May, 2021. He replaced Haydn Edmundson, who went on leave in March, 2021 while military police investigated a sexual-misconduct complaint against him. Vice.-Adm. Edmundson was charged with sexual assault and committing indecent acts in December. He denies the allegations.

Vice-Adm. Edmundson was the third current or retired senior commander from the Canadian Armed Forces to face criminal charges in 2021.

Also charged was former chief of the defence staff, Jonathan Vance. In March, Mr. Vance pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and admitted that he tried to persuade a subordinate officer to lie to military police about their illicit affair.

Global News first reported allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Vance in February, 2021. At the time, two unnamed members of the Canadian Forces accused him of inappropriate behaviour. The military police investigation into the sexual-misconduct allegations ended with no charges directly related to the allegations.

Last year, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin was charged with one count of sexual assault, which he denies. He is scheduled to face trial in September.

In June, military police charged retired Lieutenant-General Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault. Mr. Cadieu was placed on leave after he was told he was the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation. The Forces disclosed the investigation in October, it was first reported by The Ottawa Citizen. At the time, Mr. Cadieu said he denied the allegations.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

