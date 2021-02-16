 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Senior Liberal MP urges Trudeau cabinet to ‘wake up and smell the roses’ on China

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Liberal MP Wayne Easter holds a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa in 2015.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Liberal chair of the Commons finance committee says a budget recommendation calling on Ottawa to pull out of the Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank should serve as a “wake up and smell the roses” moment for Canada.

Liberal MP Wayne Easter, who also served as solicitor-general under Jean Chrétien in charge of Canada’s security agencies, told The Globe and Mail Tuesday that Canada needs to recognize the serious threat China poses to western democracies. He also criticized the fact that universities are still conducting research projects with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The finance committee in a report Tuesday made the recommendation to withdraw from the AIIB, which the Trudeau government joined in 2017, with plans to contribute US$995-million.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative Party has long called for the cancellation of Canadian participation, while the Department of Global Affairs itself has warned that Beijing has built the bank in part “to leverage its economic prowess to gain regional influence and export its model of governance around the world.”

Mr. Easter said MPs on the committee questioned whether AIIB was actually helping to improve the quality of living in Asian countries or simply being used by Beijing to push its Belt and Road initiative that is aimed at expanding China’s global economic and military power.

“There are questions around whether this infrastructure bank is, in fact, doing that,” he said. “That recommendation from the committee should be a message to the government that … [Ottawa should ] wake up and smell the roses.”

Mr. Easter said there is an larger issue at play and that is the necessity for the Canadian government to confront China’s growing influence in Canada, including its intimidation of Chinese-Canadians and its efforts to obtain technology from Canadian universities.

The Globe and Mail reported Monday that the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), a federal agency, is collaborating with the Canadian arm of Huawei to fund the studies.

NSERC is putting up $4.8-million for research partnerships that include the company. The Chinese technology giant would not divulge its contribution but would only say it is “greater than $4.8-million.”

“I am concerned that we have tied Huawei into the research,” Mr. Easter said. “Government agencies shouldn’t be tying Huawei into the universities systems, either. That is a concern.”

Story continues below advertisement

Top universities in the United States and Britain have also undertaken studies with funding from Huawei, but shunned further research money from the company over intellectual-property and national-security concerns.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has warned the universities about collaboration with Huawei but a CSIS source said the spy agency does not have the authority to tell them not to deal with Huawei.

“It has got to be so frustrating for CSIS,” Mr. Easter said. “China is trying to infiltrate itself into the university system. They are playing a game and we better recognize Huawei is just an arm of China "

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said it’s time for the government to make a decision to withdraw from the China-led bank. “This is a Trojan horse for Beijing.”

NDP finance critic Peter Julian said his party has long opposed Canada’s financial support of the Asian bank.

Universities have defended working with Huawei by saying that Ottawa hasn’t told them not to.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephanie Carvin, a professor of international affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa, who was previously a national-security analyst in the federal government, said CSIS has advised many universities about the dangers of working with research partners associated with authoritarian regimes such as China.

“It’s not even that they [universities] should read between the lines; they have been given the lines. They have been directly provided the advice against accepting money from companies like Huawei,” she said.

Prof. Carvin said last year CSIS briefed more than 400 companies and research organizations comprising 2,000 individuals in universities, the private sector and research fields. This included 40 universities across Canada’s 10 provinces. She said recent emphasis focused on protecting vaccine research but said CSIS has for years talked to universities about the risks of working with countries such as China and the challenge they pose to research integrity.

“They have absolutely been given this advice. It is their prerogative to ignore this advice, but to pretend they haven’t been warned is just wrong.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies