Open this photo in gallery: People visit a memorial set up around Dizengoff square on Oct. 23, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The makeshift candlelight memorial has been ongoing since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A seventh person with connections to Canada was killed as a result of the Hamas militant group’s attack on Israel more than two weeks ago.

Global Affairs Canada first announced the death in a statement Thursday morning, which suggested that all seven people that the government has identified as victims were Canadians. However, in a statement sent late Thursday, the department clarified its comments.

“We are confirming a seventh death connected to Canada in Israel. This number accounts for six Canadian citizens and one with deep connections to Canada,” the statement from Global Affairs spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said.

“All seven Canadian families are receiving consular support.”

A government source said the latest death was a result of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they were not permitted to disclose details of the incident.

“Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel. We support Israel’s right to defend itself, in accordance with international law. Canada calls for the immediate release of all hostages,” the Thursday morning statement read.

It added that the government is deeply concerned by the situation in Gaza and said there are “ongoing diplomatic conversations about the considerations of humanitarian pauses.” Such breaks would allow more aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Emily Williams, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, said the federal government was notified of the seventh death overnight on Tuesday.

The Globe has not identified the most recent victim.

Family and friends have identified the six other victims as Montreal’s Alexandre Look, 33; Ben Mizrachi, a 22-year-old raised in Vancouver; and dual-nationals 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaploun, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, 22-year-old Tiferet Lapidot and 21-year-old Netta Epstein.

Two Canadians are believed to be among the hostages taken by Hamas. Among those missing is 74-year-old Vivian Silver, a peace activist in Israel and humanitarian who is originally from Winnipeg.

Judih Weinstein Haggai, a Canadian citizen in her early 70s with roots in Toronto, is also missing.