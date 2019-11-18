 Skip to main content

Several environment leaders say climate change should dominate cabinet choices

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to unveil his cabinet Wednesday morning.

PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Several environment leaders say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to put action on climate change in the mandate letter of every minister he names to his inner circle.

Trudeau is set to unveil his first post-election cabinet Wednesday morning.

Isabelle Turcotte from the Pembina Institute says climate action is not only for the environment minister to manage and the way Trudeau sets up his next cabinet should reflect that.

She says if the government agrees it is a crisis, then it must make all its decisions through the lens of the impact it might have on emissions and climate change.

Catherine Abreu, executive director of the Climate Action Network Canada, says Trudeau also needs to highlight the transition to a clean economy.

Abreu says she would love to see a separate ministry dedicated to helping Canada transition to a new economy, including for dealing with the impact of other changes such as technology and the gig economy.

