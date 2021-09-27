 Skip to main content
Politics

Significant amount of money may have been misappropriated, say Manitoba Tories

Winnipeg, Manitoba
The Canadian Press
Two men have been charged with stealing money from a Progressive Conservative constituency association in Manitoba.

Party spokesman Keith Stewart says a significant amount of money may have been misappropriated from the Waverley constituency association in south Winnipeg in 2017 and 2018.

Stewart says bank records appear to have been changed by the association’s outgoing president and treasurer at the time, and Elections Manitoba and Winnipeg police became involved.

He says the changed bank records led to incorrect financial filings with Elections Manitoba.

Court records show Rajpal Grewal and Rajbir Grewal have been charged with theft over $5,000, although an exact amount is not specified.

Both men, who could not be immediately reached for comment, are to be in court in early October.

“Elections Manitoba found no liability on the part of the party nor other members of the constituency association for any of these actions,” Stewart wrote in an e-mail.

“The PC party has no further comment … until those court proceedings are concluded.”

