Jagmeet Singh meets with Indigenous leaders at site of former residential school in Kamloops

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating demands for more concrete action after meeting with Indigenous leaders at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., that bears unmarked graves.

In front of the institution’s brick entrance, Singh told reporters that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make good on his six-year-old pledge to fulfill all 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He is also asking Ottawa to drop its legal battles against a pair of rulings involving First Nations children, and demanding further progress in areas from clean drinking water on reserves to housing and climate action.

Singh choked up as he described walking near a burial site detected by ground-penetrating radar and holding what are believed to be the remains of 215 children.

He is the first federal leader to meet with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir following the announcement of the graves in May.

The federal government said last month it will substantially increase funding beyond the $27.1-million pledged in the 2019 budget for searches for unmarked graves.

Trudeau has said governments continue to remove Indigenous children from their communities and place them in far-flung foster homes for the purported reason of protecting their well-being as a legacy of earlier attempts at cultural genocide.

The expert who used ground-penetrating radar at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School says there are likely more unmarked graves in the area with less than two acres of the 160-acre site surveyed. Sarah Beaulieu of the University of the Fraser Valley spoke at a news conference where the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation also called for the release of attendance records from the school. The Globe and Mail

