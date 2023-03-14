New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on March 8.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks his party has more leverage to push for things it wants in the next federal budget, which is set to be released March 28.

He says there will be money in the budget to expand dental care coverage to teens, seniors and people living with a disability, which was part of that deal.

But he also wants to see the Liberals extend the six-month boost to the GST rebate introduced last fall.

Singh says his budget priority is helping Canadians find ways to save money through rebates or other cost-of-living initiatives like helping fund school lunches for children.

Singh says he’s not looking to end his party’s confidence and supply agreement with the Liberals.

Nearly a year ago, the NDP agreed to support the minority government in key votes, including the budget, until 2025 — in exchange for movement on shared priorities.