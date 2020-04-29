Singh says NDP won’t support $9-billion student aid bill unless changes are made

The federal government will introduce legislation Wednesday to adopt a proposed $9-billion package of support measures for post-secondary students, but it is not immediately clear whether the Liberals have enough votes to approve the bill.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday that negotiations between the government and opposition parties continue even as the government prepares to introduce the bill Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s not clear at this moment what will happen,” he told reporters. “We hope we can find a solution today.”

Mr. Singh said the NDP will not support the bill unless benefits for post-secondary students with children or disabilities are increased from the proposed $1,750 a month to $2,000.

Meanwhile the Official Opposition Conservatives have said the bill should be changed so that the programs include incentives for students to take available jobs in areas such as agriculture.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet is calling for changes so that Quebec can opt out of the program with full compensation, arguing that education is a provincial responsibility.

During his morning news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not directly address the issues raised by the opposition parties.

“Taken together, our government has a $9-billion plan to help students and recent grads get through the next few months. Since we introduced this plan, we’ve been working with the opposition parties on legislation that will get this help to young people as quickly as possible. I’ll be heading to Parliament shortly, where we will introduce a bill to put the Canada Emergency Student Benefit in place,” he said.

The House of Commons committee on COVID-19 is scheduled to meet on the floor of the House of Commons early Wednesday afternoon. That will be followed by a formal sitting of the House of Commons – in reduced numbers of MPs proportionally to party standings. During that time the government can introduce the bill to adopt the package of measures for students. If an agreement is reached with the opposition parties, the bill could also be approved Wednesday and sent to the Senate.

The $9-billion package of measures announced last week includes a new $1,250-a-month benefit for students who can’t find work. The original proposal would increase that benefit to $1,750 a month for eligible students with dependent children or disabilities.

The program is meant to be a response to concerns that some students are not eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which provides $2,000 a month for individuals who are not able to work due to COVID-19.

Mr. Singh said the NDP urged the government to ensure that all post-secondary students would qualify for the CERB.

“That approach was rejected by the government and they’ve come up with a separate, complicated program with different levels of support,” he said, in explaining why the $1,750 threshold should be increased to $2,000. “Right now, it’s up to the government to rectify this mistake and our support will be there as soon as that is solved.”