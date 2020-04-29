 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Singh says NDP won’t support $9-billion student aid bill unless changes are made

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The federal government will introduce legislation Wednesday to adopt a proposed $9-billion package of support measures for post-secondary students, but it is not immediately clear whether the Liberals have enough votes to approve the bill.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday that negotiations between the government and opposition parties continue even as the government prepares to introduce the bill Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s not clear at this moment what will happen,” he told reporters. “We hope we can find a solution today.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Singh said the NDP will not support the bill unless benefits for post-secondary students with children or disabilities are increased from the proposed $1,750 a month to $2,000.

Meanwhile the Official Opposition Conservatives have said the bill should be changed so that the programs include incentives for students to take available jobs in areas such as agriculture.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet is calling for changes so that Quebec can opt out of the program with full compensation, arguing that education is a provincial responsibility.

During his morning news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not directly address the issues raised by the opposition parties.

“Taken together, our government has a $9-billion plan to help students and recent grads get through the next few months. Since we introduced this plan, we’ve been working with the opposition parties on legislation that will get this help to young people as quickly as possible. I’ll be heading to Parliament shortly, where we will introduce a bill to put the Canada Emergency Student Benefit in place,” he said.

The House of Commons committee on COVID-19 is scheduled to meet on the floor of the House of Commons early Wednesday afternoon. That will be followed by a formal sitting of the House of Commons – in reduced numbers of MPs proportionally to party standings. During that time the government can introduce the bill to adopt the package of measures for students. If an agreement is reached with the opposition parties, the bill could also be approved Wednesday and sent to the Senate.

The $9-billion package of measures announced last week includes a new $1,250-a-month benefit for students who can’t find work. The original proposal would increase that benefit to $1,750 a month for eligible students with dependent children or disabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

The program is meant to be a response to concerns that some students are not eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which provides $2,000 a month for individuals who are not able to work due to COVID-19.

Mr. Singh said the NDP urged the government to ensure that all post-secondary students would qualify for the CERB.

“That approach was rejected by the government and they’ve come up with a separate, complicated program with different levels of support,” he said, in explaining why the $1,750 threshold should be increased to $2,000. “Right now, it’s up to the government to rectify this mistake and our support will be there as soon as that is solved.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies