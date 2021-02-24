Singh says NDP won’t trigger federal election as long as COVID-19 pandemic persists

Open this photo in gallery NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 24, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will not trigger an election as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Singh says he will stand by his pledge to prop up the Liberal minority government on confidence votes regardless of whether the Liberals back an NDP bill to implement universal pharmacare, due for a vote later today.

The government is expected within the next couple months to table a budget, which would trigger an election if it fails to garner support from at least one major opposition party.

Story continues below advertisement

New Democrats have been hyping their pharmacare legislation in advance of a vote that will either kill Bill C-213 or send it to committee for further scrutiny.

The NDP and Liberals both promised some kind of pharmacare program during the 2019 federal election campaign, but differ on the details.

Singh says his party’s universal medication plan, laid out in a private member’s bill sponsored by MP Peter Julian, resembles the framework recommended by a government-commissioned report released in June 2019.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.