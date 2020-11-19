Singh, union officials call on Ottawa to end role in for-profit long-term care homes

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Singh, union officials call on Ottawa to end role in for-profit long-term care homes

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Nov. 18, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and union officials are calling on the federal government to put a stop to its role in for-profit long-term care homes, where deadly COVID-19 outbreaks are worsening as the second wave of the pandemic takes hold.

Singh and two unions say the government must transform Revera from a for-profit corporation into a publicly managed entity.

The company runs more than 500 seniors’ residences in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. It is owned by a federal Crown corporation that manages public-service pensions, which bought it out in 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

Revera confirms that 93 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 32 have died in an outbreak at just one Toronto facility over the past seven weeks, one of two dozen Revera homes where outbreaks have occurred.

“These are grandparents. These are our loved ones. And they are being lost in completely preventable scenarios,” Singh said Thursday at an emotional rally on Parliament Hill alongside families of nursing-home residents who died this year.

“We are losing people we care for because profits are taking priority over people,” he said, calling for-profit residences the site of “the worst conditions.”

Chris Aylward, president of the 200,000-member Public Service Alliance of Canada, dubbed the treatment of residents in private seniors’ homes a “national crisis” that is “absolutely shameful.”

He is asking the government to initiate discussions between the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, the Crown corporation that owns Revera, and provincial health authorities to transition the company into a publicly owned and managed network of nursing homes.

A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in August found that for-profit homes in Ontario were likelier to see more extensive COVID-19 outbreaks and more deaths, though the odds of an outbreak in the first place were no greater than at non-profit residences.

The rate of death was 29 per cent higher at for-profit homes than at non-profit ones at 23.4 per thousand, according to the study.

Story continues below advertisement

The results cited older design standards – including fewer single-occupancy rooms – and “chain ownership” as key reasons for the disparate outcomes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he “respect(s) provincial jurisdiction.” At the same time, “we will be there as a federal government” to help protect our seniors’ rights, he said, citing billions of dollars in extra support funds transferred to the provinces.

Ottawa asked the Canadian Red Cross to send workers into some care homes in Ontario facing outbreaks last month, after sending in the military to help out in homes in Quebec and Ontario last spring, Trudeau noted.

Health Canada spokeswoman Maryse Durette said questions about whether the Liberal government would consider trying to end Revera’s for-profit model should be directed to the provinces, given their constitutional jurisdiction over health care.

Asked about its handling of nursing-home outbreaks, the press secretary for Ontario’s long-term care minister said it needs more funding from Ottawa to address systemic issues after the province invested more than $500 million in long-term care supports.

“As we confront the second wave, we must continue to implement the lessons learned from Wave 1,” said Krystle Caputo.

Story continues below advertisement

The success of that implementation is now in question.

Ontario reported 100 active outbreaks at long-term care homes and 619 cases among residents on Thursday, as well as 529 cases among staff.

Out of 7,857 total cases among long-term care residents in Ontario, 2,115 have died – about 61 per cent of COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

“These stories just continue to break my heart and turn my stomach,” said Sharleen Stewart, who represents more than 60,000 workers in Ontario as president of the SEIU Healthcare union.

“This is the second wave. We know what happened, we’ve seen it.”

Stewart, who spoke to reporters virtually after a rally where 2,000 pairs of empty shoes dotted the Hill’s main lawn to symbolize those who died, said long-term care homes like Revera’s should be run like hospitals to make them accountable to residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Revera is effectively a real estate corporation “masquerading as a resident-care company,” she said, with a business model beneficial to investors but not seniors.

Perennial problems include low staffing levels, substandard wages and benefits and, amid the pandemic, a dearth of personal protective equipment, she said.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies