Six ambassadors to brief Trudeau, federal cabinet amid strained diplomatic relations with China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his federal cabinet will receive a private briefing from six senior ambassadors Wednesday evening as Canada addresses its quickly deteriorating relationship with China.

John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China and a former member of the Trudeau cabinet, is among the six ambassadors invited to brief cabinet.

Federal ministers are gathered in Sherbrooke for three days of meetings ahead of Parliament’s return on Jan. 28.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland addressed Canada’s strained diplomatic relations Wednesday during a stop in Repentigny, Que.

“This is a difficult moment in our relationship with China,” she told reporters.

Ms. Freeland said Canada is grateful for the support it has received in recent days from Germany, Estonia, France, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Britain and the United States.

Tensions between Canada and China have escalated since the Dec. 1 arrest by Canadian police of Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou, at the request of U.S. authorities.

In recent days, China invited international media to witness a decision to issue a death sentence to Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who had previously been convicted in China of drug trafficking. Ms. Freeland called the death sentence “inhumane” earlier this week.

China’s foreign ministry recently chastised Canada for “irresponsible remarks” after critical comments by Mr. Trudeau.

On Wednesday, The Globe reported that China interrogated detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig about his past diplomatic work in China, prompting a protest from Ottawa that Beijing is violating the rules of diplomatic immunity. Mr. Kovrig and another Canadian, Michael Spavor, have been detained in apparent retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest.

Ms. Freeland said Wednesday she will be raising China’s actions with international political and business leaders next week when she attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I’d also like to thank all of the Canadian businesses that I’ve been speaking to to get their view of the situation,” she said. “Canada has a deep and long-standing relationship with China. It’s a relationship with many strands and this is a difficult moment. Canada is clear about our principles and our position and we’re also clear that it is a broad and deep relationship.”

In addition to Mr. McCallum, the cabinet will hear from Marc-André Blanchard, Canada’s permanent representative to the United Nations; Janice Charette, Canadian high commissioner to the United Kingdom; Stéphane Dion, another former member of the Trudeau cabinet who is now ambassador to Germany and special envoy to the European Union; Isabelle Hudon, Canadian ambassador to France; and David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States.