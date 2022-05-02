Six candidates have been cleared to seek the leadership of the federal Conservative party, qualifying for the race after being vetted by the Conservatives’ leadership committee.

Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison, Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre will be on the ballot as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown and Roman Baber, an independent member of the Ontario Legislature.

The party posted the list in a tweet on Monday, saying the candidates had been verified by the leadership election organizing committee appointed in February and responsible for conducting the process to elect a replacement for former leader Erin O’Toole.

Prospective candidates had until Friday to raise $300,000 and collect 500 nomination signatures in order to make it onto the final ballot for the September vote.

The leadership campaigns have been recruiting members ahead of a June 3 cutoff for membership sales. The Conservatives will announce their new leader, chosen by party members through a mail-in ballot, on Sept. 10.

There was no immediate comment on Toronto lawyer and former Conservative candidate Joel Etienne, who said last week, that he had submitted the required documents and funds by deadline and was waiting to be verified by the party. Also seeking a place on the ballot was Joseph Bourgault, a Saskatchewan businessman who supported the February convoy protests in Ottawa.

The Conservative Party has finalized its list of leadership candidates. Here are the people and dates to watch

On Friday, B.C. Conservative MP Marc Dalton and former Conservative MP Leona Alleslev dropped out of the leadership race after they failed to meet a fundraising deadline.

The list Monday came a day after the six official candidates gathered for a forum held by seven Greater Toronto Area electoral district associations. Each was allowed to deliver a six-minute speech before an audience of about 900 people gathered at the convention centre in Burlington.

The leadership race is entering a more combative phase this month with three debates scheduled.

Thursday will see the first debate of the campaign, held in Ottawa at the 14th Annual Canada Strong and Free Networking conference. The party is holding an official English-language debate in Edmonton on May. 11 and a French-language debate in Laval, Que., on May 25.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.