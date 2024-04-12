Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, speaks during a fireside chat with True North journalist Andrew Lawton during the Canada Strong and Free Network event in Ottawa, on Friday, April 12, 2024.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is touting her government’s proposed law to stop municipalities from bypassing the province in pursuit of federal funding as “my stay out of my backyard bill,” and hoping other provinces will adopt the approach.

During a fireside chat in Ottawa on Friday, Ms. Smith said the bill is a reminder to the federal government to focus on national priorities.

“When you see in Alberta that we are going to take a posture, more like Quebec, which is, ‘No thank you. We don’t need your policy advice on school lunch programs, on pharmacare, on dental care. Just give us the money and trust that we will be able to deliver,’” Ms. Smith told delegates at the annual conference of the Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly the Manning Centre.

“That is the approach we’re going to take and we’re going to be vocal and I hope to see some of the other premiers do it.”

The provincial priorities bill introduced by the governing United Conservative Party requires entities under Alberta’s purview, including universities, school boards, housing agencies and health authorities, to obtain the province’s consent before entering, amending, extending or renewing agreements with Ottawa.

Ms. Smith has said deals between the federal government and provincial entities that do not have Alberta’s blessing will be illegal under the proposed legislation.

Referring to the legislation, Ms. Smith said, “You may have seen this week I introduced the stay out of my backyard bill.”

She said she is sending Ottawa a message.

“My message to Ottawa is federal politicians, and the prime minister, in particular, should do his job and stop trying to do my job. That’s what the message is.”

She said premiers are united in the view that the federal government should focus on the things it needs to do, such as shoring up national defense “so we’re not an international embarrassment,” working on such files as foreign policy, expanding international trade, building critical infrastructure, and building ports.

“There is no shortage of things that the Prime Minister can do. It’s not a boring job,” she said.

Ms. Smith has said the legislation tabled Wednesday is necessary to stem the federal government’s ideological and constitutional intrusions in Alberta.

It does not detail potential consequences for municipalities, universities or other provincial entities that do business directly with Ottawa. Ms. Smith has not outlined repercussions.

She has said, in particular, that she is vexed by the federal government’s plans to negotiate directly with municipalities for a share of a new multi-billion-dollar fund to pay for infrastructure necessary to build more housing.

Ms. Smith told a news conference following her fireside event that it is inefficient for Ottawa to think it can make individual deals on housing with the hundreds of municipalities in Alberta.

“That is the very definition of red tape. Our provincial government has established relationships with all of those municipalities and so it just makes sense that they would work through us so we can ensure the dollars get through to the municipalities who need it,” she said.

Ms. Smith said that approach would stand even if Pierre Poilievre leads the Conservatives to power in the next federal election.

“The policy we have applies no matter who is in the Prime Minister’s chair. We expect they are going to respect provincial jurisdiction and work with us.”

Meanwhile, Calgary’s mayor has said the city will continue to negotiate directly with Ottawa for financial support despite the proposed law.