Canadians missing, dead in military helicopter crash were ‘heroes,’ Trudeau says

A Royal Canadian Navy helicopter on a NATO mission carrying six members of the Canadian Armed Forces went down off the coast of Greece, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

They were flying from the Canadian naval frigate, HMCS Fredericton, as part of Operation Reassurance, Mr. Trudeau said.

One casualty was recovered and five are considered missing, Mr. Trudeau said.

“All of them are heroes,” he said. “Each of them will leave a void that cannot be filled.”

Mr. Trudeau also offered his support to their friends, shipmates and fellow Canadian Armed Forces members on behalf of all Canadians.

“This is another very hard day for Halifax, for Nova Scotia and for our armed forces families,” he said.

There will be many questions in the coming days on how this tragedy occurred, Mr. Trudeau said, pledging that the government will get answers in due course.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said search efforts are still ongoing for the five missing members of the flight.

The families of those on the helicopter have been contacted by the Canadian Armed Forces, he added.

“We will continue to provide all support to the families,” he said.

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance said it is with deep sorrow that he can confirm that the body of Abbigail Cowbrough was found. She was based out of the Shearwater naval base in Dartmouth, N.S.​

The flight data and voice recorders were discovered, he said, noting a flight safety investigation has been initiated and a team will depart Canada on Thursday or Friday. All next of kin have been contacted, Gen. Vance added.

